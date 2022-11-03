Hiroshima Twins Translated Into English

Thursday, November 3, 2022

Hiroshima Twins is the true story of the Nakamura family that were at ground zero when the atomic bomb detonated in 1945. The family of ten all surived. When the atomic bomb detonated over Hiroshima, the Nakamura family lived at ground zero. Miraculously, the entire family of ten survived.

The father stopped at a friend's house for tea before going to work. … That saved him. One daughter was late for work hanging laundry. … That saved her. One son was working in the hull of a ship. … That saved him.