Hiring Talent in Uncertain Times Requires Innovative Thinking

Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Uncertain times and tight labor markets pushing companies to use innovative hiring approaches, according to The Society for the Advancement of Consulting® (SAC). The standard ways of hiring talent are no longer viable, so winning companies are getting creative about how they find the talent they need.

Star Talents Need Pathways to Progress

"There is a high-skilled resource shortage across the board," points out Lisa Anderson, president of Claremont, CA-based LMA Consulting Group, Inc and manufacturing expert known as the Strongest Link in Your Supply Chain.™ "Although there are many ways to address this shortage, my most successful clients are focused on finding, retaining, and developing the best leaders to navigate these turbulent and uncertain times.

"Progressive leaders not only retain high-skilled talent, they also engage your stars and address poor performers," she adds. "These steps put your organization ahead of the pack. In addition, it's important to support your leaders with resources—by providing training opportunities, creating mentor programs, developing pathways for employees to gain experiences, and hiring consultants and trusted advisors to supplement resources, fill gaps, and accelerate progress."

Uncertain Times Call for Innovative Talent Management

"Our uncertain times have impacted the future of work, including remote work and AI. In many cases, the workplace is becoming more virtual. In this new workplace, organizations need to be innovative in attracting talent," says Dr. Maynard Brusman, a San Francisco Bay Area consulting psychologist and executive coach.

"Create a strong value proposition," he noted. "People want to work for purpose-inspired organizations, where work is meaningful and aligned with core values. A value-proposition is a memorable statement about what you do and why you do it. It should describe the functional and emotional benefits of your company and brand. Functional benefits link to specific product features. Emotional benefits refer to positive feelings that customers experience when using your products and services."

Dr. Brusman advises his executive coaching clients, "Above all, create a workplace culture where leaders lead with love."

Manage Inside and Out to Win with Talent

"Clearly identify your goals and objectives," notes Kathleen McEntee, President of Kathleen McEntee and Associates Ltd, a full-service marketing firm focused on distinguishing businesses by creating light bulb moments with marketing messages that deliver results. "Determine what skills you need for the outcomes you want. Many times, your staff possess additional skill sets that they're not using. Or they may want to grow and learn. It may take additional training. But imagine the win-win!

"If you need to reach outside your firm, consider finding a professional who wants to work part-time," she explains. "There are many baby boomers who now realize that retirement was not the dream they thought it would be. They have great skills. They can be effective mentors. They can be invaluable."

Building a Strong Employer Brand is a Long-Term Investment

Employers need to change the way they think about the image they portray to potential employees, according to Linda Popky, president of Redwood Shores, CA-based strategic firm marketing firm Leverage2Market Associates, and author of the book Marketing Above the Noise: Achieve Strategic Advantage with Marketing That Matters.

"Hiring has traditionally been a beauty contest of sorts—with candidates vying to outcompete other contestants for one or two open positions. When labor markets get tight, it is the firms who are then competing to win the favor of a scarce number of attractive candidates.

"Successful organizations build a strong culture that embodies the organization's values and brand. Employees are rewarded for embracing brand values, and it's clear to all that the organization is dedicated to providing not just outstanding customer experience, but treating employees as integral to the equation as well," Popky says.

"High quality employees are drawn to organizations with strong, positive employee brands in any market, but building a reputation as the go-to employer doesn't happen overnight—it takes time, effort and persistence," she adds.

Winning Companies Define Tomorrow's Talent Today

"What we have today are hiring opportunities if you have a positive mindset," says SAC Founder Alan Weiss, PhD. "Don't hire people just to fill positions. If people have left, you have the opportunity to cleanse the operation. Do not replace bodies. Ask yourself who you'll need in the future—if anyone—considering technology, demographic, and economic shifts."