High Heel Shoe pains easy to treat says Morton's Toe Expert
Dr. Burton Schuler -- Foot Care Expert Dr. Burton Schuler -- Foot Care Expert
Panama City, FL
Wednesday, January 12, 2022


Millions of women can avoid pain when wearing high heel shoes by putting a simple little pad right behind their big toe,  in their shoes (see above) . This is according to, Dr. Burton S. Schuler, Podiatrist Morton's Toe Expert  of Panama City, Fl. Schuler says in   his book Why You Really Hurt: It All Starts In The Foot  that pain from high heels is often caused by a well-established and common foot problem known as a  Morton's Toe. This problem can not only cause high heel pains but pains all over the body. His book is the only one ever written about the Morton's toe, and all the problems it can cause.

Dr. Burton S. Schuler, Podiatrist, Foot Doctor, of Panama City, Fl is this country  leading expert on the painful medical problem know as the Morton's Toe or the Long Second Toe. He is the author of the  book Why You Realy Hurt: It All Starts In The Foot, which is the only book ever written about the Morton"s Toe. It was published in 2009 and now is in it's  4th printing.    The book is the story of how the Morton's Toe can cause pain not only of your foot but thru out your whole body. Dr. Schuler is a 1975 graduate of the New York College of Podiatric Medicine. He has also written the 1982 The Agony Of De-Feet, A Podiatrist's Guide To Foot Care, His articles about the foot, have appeared in the leading podiatric journals and publications. He has been interviewed by such varied publications as the New York Times, Cosmopolitan Magazine, and First for Women. During his almost 50 year career he has appeared on hundreds of radio stations to give his expert opinion regarding the Morton's Toe and other foot problems.
