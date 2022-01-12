High Heel Shoe pains easy to treat says Morton's Toe Expert

Dr. Burton S. Schuler, Podiatrist, Foot Doctor, of Panama City, Fl is this country leading expert on the painful medical problem know as the Morton's Toe or the Long Second Toe. He is the author of the book Why You Realy Hurt: It All Starts In The Foot, which is the only book ever written about the Morton"s Toe. It was published in 2009 and now is in it's 4th printing. The book is the story of how the Morton's Toe can cause pain not only of your foot but thru out your whole body. Dr. Schuler is a 1975 graduate of the New York College of Podiatric Medicine. He has also written the 1982 The Agony Of De-Feet, A Podiatrist's Guide To Foot Care, His articles about the foot, have appeared in the leading podiatric journals and publications. He has been interviewed by such varied publications as the New York Times, Cosmopolitan Magazine, and First for Women. During his almost 50 year career he has appeared on hundreds of radio stations to give his expert opinion regarding the Morton's Toe and other foot problems.