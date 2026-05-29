Hidden Crisis: Millions of US Teens Now Act as Caregivers

Many teens are now forced to become caregivers for older family members.

Invisible Workforce: Millions of American Teens Step into Caregiver Roles Amid Growing Long-Term Care Crisis

Across the United States, an overlooked and rapidly growing demographic is stepping onto the frontlines of eldercare: teenagers. According to recent research highlighted by LTC News and the Caregiving Youth Research Collaborative, more than 5.4 million children and adolescents aged 8 to 18 are now providing unpaid care for aging parents, grandparents, or disabled family members—a sharp increase from previous estimates.

Matt McCann, CLTC, a nationally recognized long-term care planning expert, says that as America's population ages and the cost of professional extended care continues to soar, teenagers are quietly balancing high school, homework, and social lives with adult-level caregiving responsibilities. These duties range from managing medications and preparing meals to assisting with mobility and monitoring loved ones suffering from Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia.

He says that experts warn that this shifting dynamic is reshaping adolescence, creating an invisible workforce of young people who face elevated risks of depression, anxiety, sleep deprivation, and academic decline.

"We are witnessing a quiet crisis inside American homes where childhood is being cut short by the sheer necessity of eldercare," McCann said.

"This exploding trend of teen caregiving is a direct symptom of two converging realities: an ever-increasing number of aging Americans needing extended care, and a profound, widespread lack of family planning." — Matt McCann, CLTC.

The issue is compounded by a systemic misunderstanding of how healthcare and eldercare are funded in the United States. Many families mistakenly believe that traditional safety nets will cover the long-term needs of aging relatives, only to discover a harsh financial reality when a crisis hits.

"Families are routinely caught off guard," McCann explained.

"Health insurance and Medicare will only pay for short-term skilled care, like physical therapy after a stroke or temporary rehabilitation after a hospital stay. They do not cover custodial care, which includes the daily, long-term assistance required for chronic illnesses or cognitive decline. Unless someone has Long-Term Care Insurance in place, families are left completely on their own and must find a way to provide that care themselves." — Matt McCann, CLTC.

With the cost of home health aides, assisted living, memory care, and nursing homes continuing to outpace average household incomes, and severe shortages of professional care workers plaguing the industry, the burden naturally trickles down to family members, including the youngest.

McCann notes that the emotional and developmental toll on these youth is severe. Research shows that caregiving adolescents experience significantly higher rates of mental health strain than their non-caregiving peers. Because these teenagers often view their roles simply as "doing what family does," they rarely self-identify as caregivers, keeping them isolated from support systems at school and in their communities.

Long-term care advocates emphasize that early recognition of caregiving youth, combined with proactive financial and retirement planning by parents and grandparents, is critical to protecting the well-being of future generations.

"We cannot continue to use our children as the default solution to a broken eldercare system," McCann added.

"Planning for long-term care isn't just about protecting financial assets; it's about protecting our kids and grandkids from taking on burdens they aren't emotionally or physically equipped to handle. If we don't start planning ahead, the invisible workforce of teen caregivers will only continue to grow." — Matt McCann, CLTC.

McCann emphasizes that the ideal time to prepare for the realities of aging is long before we actually get "old." Today, Long-Term Care Insurance is a cornerstone of smart retirement planning. While most people secure a policy between the ages of 47 and 67, the rule of thumb remains: your good health today is what unlocks the most affordable options tomorrow.

Finding Quality Extended Care Now for a Loved One

When a loved one needs immediate extended care, finding the right fit is everything. McCann recommends two free resources to streamline your search and save you stress:

The LTC News Caregiver Directory : Access a free database of over 80,000 providers. Simply search by zip code to filter home health agencies, adult day care, assisted living, memory care, and nursing homes tailored to your needs.

Free LTC Insurance Claim Support: Don't fight the paperwork alone. LTC News partners with Amada Senior Care to provide complimentary, no-obligation guidance — File a Long-Term Care Insurance Claim .

About Matt McCann, CLTC

Matt McCann is a leading national expert on long-term care planning. Holding the Certified Long-Term Care (CLTC) designation, McCann has spent decades helping families navigate the financial and emotional complexities of aging, providing education and planning strategies to protect retirement savings and family dynamics.

Licensed in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, McCann represents leading Long-Term Care Insurance providers. Through an innovative, no-pressure process, McCann allows clients to consult by phone while viewing his computer screen — ensuring a simple, convenient, and transparent experience.

You can get free and accurate quotes from all the top companies — plus professional recommendations — by visiting Free and Accurate LTC Insurance Quotes.

Media Availability

McCann is a frequent media guest and speaker on issues related to aging, caregiving, retirement planning, health, and long-term care.

Contact McCann through his website for information.