He's back bringing tons of speaking leads: Tom interviews Mitch Davis
He's back bringing tons of speaking leads:

Tom interviews Mitch Davis SCREW THE COMMUTE PODCAST377 - He's back bringing tons of speaking leads: Tom interviews Mitch Davis

Mitch Davis is the brains behind Expert Click. This is the place where I have all my listings in press releases and all this stuff that he does for me and also the Yearbook of Experts, which he started in 1984.

But today he's going to talk about another thing. If you have any aspirations of speaking and I know people that hate speaking, it's made me millions of dollars and sold a lot of my offline stuff. It's just just been so good for my career and can be for yours too.
