Please now do a list from $1 and up and only value and notable person name

Note: the $2 banknote now features a portrait of Native American civil rights activist and political leader, Wilma Mankiller.

Sure, here's a list of notable people and their corresponding denominations on US banknotes:

Now add the list one more field --the quote

Sure, here's the list of notable people, their corresponding denominations on US banknotes, and a famous quote associated with them:

$1 - George Washington Quote: "Happiness and moral duty are inseparably connected."

$2 - Thomas Jefferson Quote: "I cannot live without books."

$5 - Abraham Lincoln Quote: "In the end, it's not the years in your life that count. It's the life in your years."

$10 - Alexander Hamilton Quote: "Those who stand for nothing fall for anything."

$20 - Andrew Jackson Quote: "Take time to deliberate; but when the time for action arrives, stop thinking and go in."

$50 - Ulysses S. Grant Quote: "The art of war is simple enough. Find out where your enemy is. Get at him as soon as you can. Strike him as hard as you can, and keep moving on."

$100 - Benjamin Franklin Quote: "An investment in knowledge pays the best interest."

$500 - William McKinley Quote: "War should never be entered upon until every agency of peace has failed."

$1,000 - Grover Cleveland Quote: "Sensible and responsible women do not want to vote. The relative positions to be assumed by man and woman in the working out of our civilization were assigned long ago by a higher intelligence than ours."

$5,000 - James Madison Quote: "The circulation of confidence is better than the circulation of money."