Thursday, April 6, 2023

Here is a revised list of the notables, the denominations, a brief synopsis of their importance, and a description of a suitable photo location along with a popular quote:

$1 banknote: Harriet Tubman

Synopsis: An abolitionist, humanitarian, and an armed scout and spy for the Union Army during the American Civil War, Tubman helped lead hundreds of enslaved people to freedom via the Underground Railroad.



Photo location: A portrait of Tubman in her later years, taken by H. Seymour Squyer in Auburn, New York.



Quote: "Every great dream begins with a dreamer."



$2 banknote: Wilma Mankiller

Synopsis: The first female Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation, Mankiller was instrumental in improving the lives of Native Americans through her advocacy work and policy changes.



Photo location: A portrait of Mankiller taken during her time as the Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation.



Quote: "The secret of our success is that we never, never give up."



$5 banknote: Martin Luther King Jr.

Synopsis: A civil rights leader and activist who fought for racial equality in America, best known for his role in the advancement of civil rights using nonviolent civil disobedience.



Photo location: MLK Jr. delivering his famous "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial during the 1963 March on Washington.



Quote: "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."



$10 banknote: Susan B. Anthony

Synopsis: A pioneering women's rights activist who played a crucial role in the women's suffrage movement, working tirelessly to secure voting rights for women.



Photo location: A portrait of Susan B. Anthony taken by photographer Napoleon Sarony.



Quote: "Independence is happiness."



$20 banknote: Cesar Chavez

Synopsis: An American labor leader and civil rights activist who co-founded the National Farm Workers Association, which later became the United Farm Workers union. Chavez fought for the rights of agricultural workers and advocated for fair wages and safe working conditions.



Photo location: Cesar Chavez leading a protest march for farmworkers' rights.



Quote: "Preservation of one's own culture does not require contempt or disrespect for other cultures."





$50 banknote: Eleanor Roosevelt

Synopsis: The longest-serving First Lady of the United States, she was a prominent advocate for human rights and social justice issues, particularly for women, children, and marginalized communities.



Photo location: Eleanor Roosevelt speaking at the United Nations in 1948.



Quote: "The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams."



$100 banknote: Albert Einstein

Synopsis: A physicist who developed the theory of relativity and made significant contributions to the development of the atomic bomb, his work has had a profound impact on modern physics and our understanding of the universe.



Photo location: A portrait of Einstein taken by photographer Arthur Sasse, featuring his famous playful tongue-out pose.



Quote: "Imagination is more important than knowledge."



$500 banknote: Francis Scott Key

Synopsis: An American lawyer and author, Key is best known for writing the poem that became the U.S. national anthem, "The Star-Spangled Banner," which celebrates the resilience and strength of the American people.



Photo location: An illustration of Key witnessing the Battle of Fort McHenry, which inspired him to write "The Star-Spangled Banner."



Quote: "Then conquer we must, when our cause it is just."



$1,000 banknote: Alexander Hamilton

Synopsis: One of America's Founding Fathers and the first Secretary of the Treasury, Hamilton played a key role in establishing the U.S. financial system, including the creation of the First Bank of the United States.



Photo location: A portrait of Alexander Hamilton painted by John Trumbull.



Quote: "Those who stand for nothing fall for anything."



$5,000 banknote: Jonas Salk

Synopsis: An American medical researcher and virologist who developed the first successful polio vaccine, which helped eradicate the disease in many parts of the world.



Photo location: Jonas Salk working in his laboratory during the development of the polio vaccine.



Quote: "Hope lies in dreams, in imagination, and in the courage of those who dare to make dreams into reality."









$10,000 banknote: Harriet Beecher Stowe

Synopsis: An American author and abolitionist, best known for her novel "Uncle Tom's Cabin," which played a significant role in galvanizing anti-slavery sentiment in the United States.



Photo location: A portrait of Harriet Beecher Stowe taken by photographer George Kendall Warren.



Quote: "Never give up, for that is just the place and time that the tide will turn."



$100,000 banknote: George Washington Carver

Synopsis: An American agricultural scientist and inventor who developed hundreds of products using peanuts, sweet potatoes, and soybeans, helping to diversify Southern agriculture and improve the lives of farmers.



Photo location: George Washington Carver working in his laboratory at the Tuskegee Institute.



Quote: "Education is the key to unlock the golden door of freedom."



$1,000,000,000,000 (trillion) banknote: Neil Armstrong

Synopsis: An American astronaut and aeronautical engineer who became the first person to walk on the moon as part of the Apollo 11 mission, symbolizing a monumental achievement for humanity.



Photo location: Neil Armstrong standing next to the U.S. flag on the lunar surface, with Earth visible in the background.



Quote: "That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind."