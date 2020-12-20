Helping Speakers find Events – www.SpeakerLeads.com Launches for 2021 -- New Service Provides Leads of Events Seeking Speakers

From: Speaker Leads -- Future Events Seeking Speakers Washington , DC Sunday, December 20, 2020



Members Get Real Time Updates at https://twitter.com/SpeakerLeads



One of the most comprehensive speakers clearing house websites is the International Platform Association (PLATFORM®), which was founded in 1831 by Daniel Webster and is run in partnership with ExpertClick.com Utilizing information and resources from all the top speaker bureaus, PLATFORM has multi-tiered membership programs, free and paid, and offers a wide variety of benefits – Many free and low-cost memberships available at www.InternationalPLATFORM.org "PLATFORM" is a Registered US Trademark.



One may assume this is an impersonal catch all information outlet, but that would be a mistake because Mitchell Davis, CEO of Expert Click, "personally sends out appropriate events to his Expert Click members on a one-to-one basis when the event is 'just-right' for that expert. For instance, just last week, he sent this notice on 2021 PR events seeking speakers to his experts on public relations, https://upraisepr.com/2021-marketing-and-public-relations-conferences/



Seeking to serve both sides of the equation, speaker bureaus are offered free memberships and encouraged to visit Expert Click and scroll experts by topics in order to find the appropriate person for a particular event.



"This partnership tries to fill the needs of everyone involved in public speaking, and that is why I welcome tips from anyone through our Twitter account at www.SpeakerLeads.com," says Mitchell Davis. "The ExpertClick.com universe contains top-notch speaker/experts for every topic you can think of, and so one hand feeds the other throughout this particular food chain. Within this carefully designed ecosystem lie the answers for all concerned." .. or send your events to CEO@InternationalPLATFORM.org.



He shares a free monthly feed to those who subscribe to his News Release Wire feed—anyone can opt-in free at www.GetNewsReleases.com,



Paid Membership at the International Platform Association breaks down as follow: Professional speakers, TEDx speakers, experts, authors and newsmakers are all welcome.



Standard membership is $95 a year.



We offer special rates for:



1) Speakers associated with our facilitator members—$75.



2) IPA Legacy members who joined before 2001—$45.



3) Senior membership for those 70 and over—$35.



4) Master Accounts with 12 seats at—$495.



5) Life membership—$1,000.



Join the www.InternationalPLATFORM.org page, without immediate payment – just click the JOIN tab. They will reach out to verify acceptance of membership and offer payment by credit card or billing by invoice if you prefer.



To interview Mitchell P. Davis about this contact him at (202) 333-5000 or ExpertClick@Gmail.com



There are three ways Speaker Leads shares events seeking speakers:



A free monthly feed to those who subscribe to his News Release Wire feed -- anyone can opt-in free at: Opt-in at www.GetNewsReleases.com



Mr. Davis personally sends appropriate events to his members on a one-to-one basis when the event is "just-right" for that expert. For instance he sent this notice to his experts on public relations: https://upraisepr.com/20-pr-conferences-speaker-deadlines-2020/



He invites his members to follow at https://twitter.com/SpeakerLeads where he posts new events when he finds them.



….and he always welcomes the sharing of these events by others when www.Speakerleads.com is shared as the source.



Here are a dozen new citations of events seeking speakers:



Seeking Public Relations Speakers.







Securing speaking engagements for your client and helping them attend conferences relevant to their industry is part of what we do as PR professionals. But what about you and your team/agency? We get it – it's hard to focus on your own initiatives when clients come first, but don't put your professional growth on the back burner. In fact, you can learn a lot about new trends, tips and products as well as what works and what doesn't at PR conferences. Luckily for you, we've done all the vetting and compiled our annual list of which ones to attend and their speaker deadlines.



https://upraisepr.com/2021-marketing-and-public-relations-conferences/



Seeking Education Speakers







If you are an experienced voice in the L&D industry, Chief Learning Officer is interested in what you have to say!



SPEAK TO A WIDE AUDIENCE



Our ideal speaker has inspiring stories to share, best practices that could work for other organizations and firsthand insights into how the CLO role is changing. You might even have learning and development ideas that challenge the old ways of thinking about employee development, organizational performance and leadership. SHARE KEY SKILLS AT WORKSHOPS



Here's what we're looking for:



- Senior-level, interactive educational sessions focused on key topics and knowledge sharing.



- Practitioners with real-life case studies for group activities, workshops and roundtable discussions.



- Inspirational speakers whose theories and ideas are helping to shape the future of learning, management and business.



"Our aim is to create a one-of-a-kind conference experience that tackles the big questions yet also provides intimate opportunities for meaningful debate, dynamic idea exchange and productive conversation." - Editor-in-Chief, Ashley St. John, Chief Learning Officer



https://info.chieflearningofficer.com/callforspeakers



Seeking Jewelry Speakers







We're planning our sixth annual Jewelry Ecomm Live Conference!



As always, this event will feature the whos-who of the jewelry digital marketing and ecommerce world to help teach you how to grow your business.



This year, however, it will be entirely online! We're still looking for a few speakers.



If you're a digital pro, please email me about speaking opportunities:



https://jewelryecomm.com/2020/12/call-for-speakers/



MongoDB.live is where the world's fastest-growing data community comes to connect, explore, and learn.



We're looking for speakers who can inspire attendees by introducing them to new technologies, ideas, and solutions.



Call for speakers closes February 11, 2021



https://www.mongodb.com/live/call-for-proposals



SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sauce Labs, Inc., the leading provider of continuous testing solutions that deliver digital confidence, today opened the Call for Speakers for SauceCon Online 2021. Now entering its fifth year, SauceCon Online will take place from April 21-22, 2021, with an additional day of deep-dive workshops on April 20.



SauceCon Online brings together the Sauce Labs user community and continuous testing experts from around the world. It provides attendees with practical and actionable insight, learnings, and live coding examples they can immediately put into practice in their own organizations. Reprising the all-virtual format that drew more than 5,000 registrants to the event in 2020, SauceCon Online 2021 will explore the latest trends and best practices for testers, developers, coders, or anyone seeking to elevate their organization's DevOps strategy.



"The enthusiasm with which everyone involved with SauceCon has supported our temporary shift to an all-virtual format is truly inspiring and is yet another testament to the passion that the testing and development community has for this great event," said Aled Miles, president and CEO, Sauce Labs. "We're thrilled to again provide our presenters, attendees, and sponsors with a safe and accessible platform to share their knowledge and continue growing as professionals, and we're looking forward to the best SauceCon yet in 2021.



https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/12/16/2146464/0/en/Sauce-Labs-Opens-Call-for-Speakers-for-SauceCon-Online-2021.html"



The Payments 2021 Call for Presentations is now open



Payments is the premier payments industry's annual conference that offers attendees an education program of sessions that address challenges and opportunities, pushing the envelope on payments innovation and transformation impacting all stakeholders. In addition to being recognized for its superior educational content, Payments offers attendees opportunities to expand ideas for business solutions necessary for a competitive advantage. Through the conference experience, attendees also establish strategic partnerships to embrace change through collaboration. The deadline for submissions is January 10, 2021.



Note: All proposals submitted will be considered for both in-person and Remote Connect



https://payments.nacha.org/call-presentations



Submission Instructions



The AANP 2021 Annual Convention is being held July 15-17, 2021 as a new, hybrid conference, offering the naturopathic community a chance to gather and reflect on the roots of naturopathic medicine and prepare for its transformational impact on patient care in our current pandemic environment.



The AANP 2021 Annual Convention theme is "Leading with Innovation and Transformation," and will teach and showcase the clinics, research, philosophies, innovations in protocols and tried and true treatments that make and leverage naturopathic doctors as transformative innovators. Theme: "Leading with Innovation and Transformation"



Submission Deadline: January 1, 2021 9:00pm PST



https://naturopathic.org/page/2021Speaker



Call for Volunteers • DECEMBER 11, 2020 • OPEN CALL



We are calling for volunteers to support a variety of roles and responsibilities which will help us make WordFest Live 2021 the best virtual Festival of WordPress it can be.



Why does a virtual event need volunteers? That's a great question. Although the event is virtual and the need for support isn't quite at the same level as it would be for a physical in-person event, there are still plenty of roles to fill.



Why volunteers and not paid team members? Another great question; WordFest Live 2021 is being delivered by Big Orange Heart, a registered charity that relies on the generosity of people donating their time. All funds raised through sponsorship and donations through the event are being dedicated to the further delivery of free well-being and mental health support for the remote working community.



We hope you can join us in January to be part of the WordFest Live 2021 team.



https://www.wordfest.live/2020/12/call-for-volunteers/



FIVE REASONS TO SPEAK AT VRDAYS NEW HORIZONS EDITION











http://benjaminv1.sg-host.com/call-for-speakers/



Training has always been the core of WMF which, every year, becomes a container of knowledge on Innovation and Web Marketing, welcoming hundreds of speakers and guests who share experience and knowledge on numerous issues.



During the November WMF2020, over 600 speakers offered their contribution to building a program with more than 60 training rooms on the topic related to Innovation, Web Marketing and Entrepreneurship.



The 2021 Call for Speaker of the Festival, that to be held on 24, 25 and 26 June in Rimini and Online, is officially open! You can submit your application as a speaker by filling out the form below.



We remind you that speeches must be educational, they cannot be promotional and cannot be presented at other events.



For any further information, please contact us



at speaker@webmarketingfestival.it or call us at +390510951294 .



https://www.webmarketingfestival.com/call/speaker/



Atheletic Businesss Show







AB Show seeks speakers who can share information on emerging trends, offer solutions to today's facility, program and personnel challenges, and present fresh, innovative ideas and best practices. It's all about helping attendees solve their most important problems.



We're looking for dynamic speakers who are presenters and well as facilitators, who encourage audience interaction in their presentations to address various learning styles.



NEW for 2021! AB Show is partnering with NIRSA to integrate the 2021 NIRSA Recreation Facilities Institute as part of AB Show.



Formats



New formats are encouraged, in varying lengths. Sessions can be 60- to 75-minutes in length, as well as longer pre-conference workshops.



How Do We Select Speakers?



We select speakers who are leaders in sports, fitness, recreation and wellness, who are enthusiastic and well-spoken, and who can provide actionable takeaways for attendees. We do not accept proposals from manufacturers. Topic Areas



Leadership, People Management and Personal Development



Emerging Leaders/New Managers



Programming, Marketing and Customer Experience



Facility Operations, Risk Management & Security



Facility Planning & Design-College Recreation



Facility Planning & Design-Other (public facility, private facility, general, non-college focus)



Fitness Center Programming & Management



Aquatic Programming & Management



Social Media & Digital Marketing



Military Sports & Fitness



Keynote (please note that AB Show selects 1-2 keynote speakers each year, with most having a sports, recreation or fitness background. If you are interested in presenting a keynote, you must include cost and any other requirements or your keynote will not be considered).



What Do Speakers Receive?



One speaker per session receives coach airfare, one night's lodging, $75 for miscellaneous expenses and a complimentary registration. Additional speakers in a session may receive a complimentary registration.



Important Dates



February 15 - Speaker submissions due. Note: You will need to create a log-in to submit a presentation.



May 14 - Speakers selected and notified.



https://www.abshow.com/conference/apply-to-speak



Topics must be related to Customer Experience, Employee Experience, User Experience, CX Technology, CX Management, Customer Success, Call Center Management, CX/UX Design, Service Design, Product Design, Environmental Design ROI/Business of CX, Marketing Research (VOC), CX Metrics and Insights, Mystery Shopping, Culture, Business Processes, Journey Mapping, CX Services and CX Management.



https://cxtalks.org/be-a-speaker/



Gartner is the world's leading research and advisory company. We equip business leaders with indispensable insights, advice and tools to achieve their mission-critical priorities today and build the successful organizations of tomorrow.



Gartner Conferences distill the very latest research into practical, applicable advice to help attendees master their roles, leverage disruption and transform their businesses. Gartner Conferences are all about the newest ideas, the latest solutions, unparalleled connections and the brightest minds in the business.



Gartner Conferences bring people together. We strongly value diversity, and welcome speaking ideas from varying backgrounds, experiences and traditionally underrepresented identities.



https://www.gartner.com/en/contact/speaker-opportunities



The National Association of Government Communicators



-- Annual Communications School







Present at NAGC's 2021 Communications School! All virtual. May 25-27, 2021.



We are currently accepting submissions for keynote presentations and breakout sessions, each 50-minute presentations. NAGC is interested in speakers from all levels of government: local, special district, state, federal, and tribal, as well as from the private sector. To submit your proposal, please complete the form below.



Topic areas of interest:



• Measuring Communication Efforts



• COVID-19 Response Communications



• Podcasting 101



• Presentation tips - not your father's PowerPoint



Professional development for your team • Project Management for Communications



• Public Speaking



• Reaching Under-served Populations



• Social Media Advertising



• Social Media Effectiveness



Speech Writing



• Storytelling in Government Communications



• Drones as a Communication Device



• Humor in Government communications



• Video Production



• Visual Engagement



• Web Content Strategy



• Web Writing



• Working Effectively with Leadership Who Don't Understand Your Role



• Writing Hacks



Proposal submissions will close on Friday, January 1, 2021.



Questions? Contact NAGC at info@nagc.com.



https://nagc.com/page/2021CallforSpeakers



Center for Automotive Research











Select the session topic that best fits your suggested speaker's area of expertise*



Consumer Acceptance AV/EV



Data Monetization



Finance



Highly Automated Vehicles



Industry Outlook



Industry X (4.0)



Manufacturing, Design Optimization



Mobility



Policy/Regulations



Propulsion, Technology and Infrastructure



Propulsion, The View from Washington



Smart Cities



Supply Chain



Sustainability



Talents, Diversity and Inclusion



Trade



https://www.cargroup.org/call-speakers-form/



The Critical Role of Submarine Cables







LYMINGTON, United Kingdom--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Beyond the Global Pandemic – The Critical Role of Submarine Cables will be the theme for the forthcoming 2021 first-ever virtual annual plenary meeting organised by the International Cable Protection Committee (ICPC) to be held from 19-20 May 2021.



Not only does the ICPC welcome participation from ICPC Member companies, but non-Members that have a vital interest in the protection of telecommunications and power cables worldwide, are also invited to submit a presentation abstract in response to the 'Call for Papers' that address the aforementioned theme. Recommended topics include, but are not limited to the following:



Critical Infrastructure: New challenges in installing, maintaining, and protecting submarine cables during the global pandemic and in the post-pandemic era.



• Reliability and Security: How science, engineering, survey, and planning developments enhance the reliability of submarine cable systems. Securing critical international infrastructure by working with authorities, stakeholders, and other seabed users.



• Resilience: Protecting the interests of international telecommunications and power cable system users through collaboration, innovative design, and diversified routing.



• Sustainability: Advancing science, technology, law, manufacturing, installation, and repair so submarine cables remain neutral to benign in the marine environment.



https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217005984/en/



ONLINE 4D PRINTING & META MATERIALS CONFERENCE



9 March 2021, Online, 6th edition, 14:00 - 18:00 CET (Central European Time)



#4DPrinting #Metamaterials



https://www.4dpmmconference.com/program/



Current Innovations in Neurology & Neurological Disorders Associated with COVID-19



https://braindisorders.neuroconferences.com/abstract-submission.php



HR People + Strategy programs their conferences and events and proposals are not submitted via this site.



Speaking opportunities are also available at SHRM State and Affiliate Conferences. Please direct questions and inquiries regarding those to the contact listed for the specific SHRM State or Affiliate Conference. These events are not managed by SHRM National.



SHRM events feature the most preeminent lineup of HR leaders, innovators and experts from a cross-section of industries. We understand COVID-19 continues to create some uncertainty regarding travel and in-person events. Proposals are being considered for both robust virtual offerings, as well as our traditional in-person presentations. We will only be hosting in-person gatherings if and when safe to do so.



We strongly encourage speakers to submit proposals in advance of the deadline to familiarize yourself with the requirements and avoid any technical issues. Proposals must be finalized before 5:00 pm ET on the deadline date. Please continue to check back for updates.



Due to the sheer volume of speaker applications, we cannot schedule briefing calls or respond to individual inquiries.



Please refer to the below chart for details on which events are currently accepting proposals and important deadlines.



https://www.shrm.org/events/pages/call-for-presentations.aspx





