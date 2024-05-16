Health Expert Insists on Only 'Single Ingredient' Foods

Thursday, May 16, 2024

We Are Not To Blame For Our Addiction to Ultra-Processed Foods, Says Expert

With all the confusion and conflict about eating habits and what foods are good or bad for health, nutritionist and family health expert Randy Rolfe claims that the only way to get back to a healthy relationship to food is to avoid industrialized processed food altogether and build a diet around only single ingredient foods that you might have found in your great grandmother's kitchen.

Claims that the obesity epidemic can be explained by eating too much and not exercising enough, the calories in and calories out mantra, ignores the fact, says Rolfe, that today's processed food products are deliberately designed to cause over-eating by manipulating our taste buds and hormones to make us want to eat more than we need.

With 74% of Americans at an unhealthy weight, up from 48% just 45 years ago, and with over half of adults suffering from one or more chronic diseases known to be related to poor diet, Rolfe urges policy makers to slow down the mechanical, chemical, and genetic manipulation of foods and to prioritize those single ingredient foods which retain their original structure and nutrients from nature, free of chemical residues from agriculture and needing no extra sugar, salt, seed oils, and chemical additives.

Rolfe is the author of The Single Ingredient Diet: Transform Your Relationship to Food in Just 21 Days. She made that transformation herself 53 years ago, and has been teaching people ever since about how to create healthy happy families, with her many books, courses, seminars, and counseling.

###