Healing the Wanting Trilogy Offers a Path to End Shame and Scarcity

Author and healing expert Nancy Boyd announces the launch of Healing the Wanting, an unprecedented 15-book series addressing the root cause beneath addiction recovery, codependency, money shame, trauma healing, and chronic patterns of lack. The series begins with the Foundation Trilogy, providing the comprehensive framework that makes all subsequent healing possible.

"Most self-help approaches treat symptoms—the addiction, the codependency, the money problems—without addressing the underlying hunger that drives them all," says Boyd. "Until you recognize and heal the wanting itself, you're just playing whack-a-mole with your life."

The Foundation Trilogy launches November-December 2024, with Book 1 (What You're Really Hungry For: Recognizing the Wanting That Drives You) releasing November 24, followed by Books 2 and 3 in early December. Additional books addressing specific applications—including addiction recovery, abuse survival, trauma healing, and systemic oppression—will follow throughout 2025.

A Comprehensive Framework for Any Form of Lack

Unlike single-issue self-help books, Healing the Wanting provides an integrated framework showing how addiction, codependency, poverty consciousness, relationship patterns, and emotional emptiness all stem from the same source: the persistent feeling that something essential is missing.

The 15-book series is organized into four tiers:

Tier 1: Foundation Trilogy (Books 1-3) – Essential framework for everyone, covering recognition, healing practices, and long-term sustainability.

Tier 2: Advanced Tools (Books 4-7) – Specialized frameworks including The Dignity Codes, healing money shame and financial trauma, reclaiming power from victim patterns, and understanding how systemic oppression creates wanting.

Tier 3: Recovery-Specific Applications (Books 8-13) – Targeted guidance for addiction recovery, abuse survival, codependency healing, poverty consciousness, PTSD, and limerence.

Tier 4: Support Systems (Books 14-15) – Resources for families and helping professionals.

Bridging Personal Healing and Systemic Awareness

What distinguishes Healing the Wanting from other recovery and self-help literature is its integration of personal healing practices with systemic analysis. Boyd addresses both childhood wounds and the cultural forces—capitalism, patriarchy, racism, media manipulation—that manufacture feelings of lack across populations.

"You can't fully heal by only looking at personal psychology," Boyd explains. "The systems are real. Poverty is manufactured. Shame is weaponized. Healing requires addressing both personal wounds and systemic roots."

This both/and approach resonates with readers tired of being told their struggles are purely personal failings while also avoiding the trap of victimhood that prevents healing.

From Lived Experience to Framework

Boyd brings both lived experience and decades of study to this work. Born into poverty and marked by childhood abuse, she spent years learning intimately what wanting is—the hunger for safety, belonging, and basic necessities others took for granted. Her healing journey, spanning multiple modalities and master teachers, forms the foundation of this comprehensive series.

"I've walked this path," Boyd says. "I know the pain of wanting—and I know the remedy. This series distills everything I've learned about recognizing, healing, and transcending patterns of lack."

Availability and Formats

The Foundation Trilogy releases November-December 2024:

Book 1: What You're Really Hungry For (November 24, 2024)

Book 2: From Shame to Dignity (Early December 2024)

Book 3: From Grasping to Gratitude (Early December 2024)

Individual books: $17.99 paperback, $9.99 eBook



Trilogy bundle: $44.99 paperback, $24.99 eBook

Available on Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, and through libraries.

Review Copies and Interview Requests

Advance review copies and author interview requests are welcome. Contact Nancy Boyd through https://brightwings.com/contact.

The series invites reviews from mental health professionals, recovery advocates, trauma specialists, social justice educators, and anyone working in healing fields.

About Nancy Boyd

Nancy Boyd is an author, healing expert, and entrepreneur who transforms personal wounds into frameworks for collective healing. Drawing on decades of recovery work and professional training—including coaching certification from CoachU founder Thomas Leonard—she creates bridges between personal healing and systemic awareness. A long-time professional writer supported by the Cat Writers' Association and Dog Writers Association of America, Boyd brings disciplined craft to ambitious vision. She lives in Eugene, Oregon.

About Healing the Wanting

Healing the Wanting is a 15-book series providing comprehensive frameworks for healing any form of lack—from addiction and codependency to money shame and trauma. The series uniquely integrates personal healing practices with systemic analysis, addressing both childhood wounds and cultural forces that manufacture patterns of wanting. Learn more at https://healing-the-wanting.com.

Media Assets

High-resolution cover images and author photos available upon request through https://brightwings.com/contact.