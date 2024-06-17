Healing Your Whole Life

HEALING YOUR SOUL –Rev. Marilyn L. Redmond

Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DL3G3j-7kKc

Marilyn is a great soul…She is one of my most successful Lightworkers and I am extremely proud of her and grateful for her contribution to our earth. She is simply the best! –With gratitude and admiration for her talent and skill. Linda Schiller-Hanna Founder, Natural Psychic School of Metaphysics, Founder, Angel Love Healing Center, Speaker: Edgar Cayce's A. R.E . Intuition Trainer.

Marilyn explains that our issues are deeper from experiences and trauma that are triggered in our daily lives. When in an altered state as hypnotism or meditation the origin of the problem can be reframed from prior fears and resolved to bring new responses to those old situations. Rather than repeating the family issues, it is possible to move beyond into your own authenticity. You move from coming from your ego into your heart and creating your own reality.

She shares her experience in finding the answers to heal through a spiritual path. We can create a new life from our hearts. Her prayer from her heart has brought a new life for her with a happiness, and joy she never thought possible.

You can do this process on your own through following the information in her books. "Paradigm Busters" at Amazon https://www.amazon.com/Marilyn-Redmond/e/B0069WIKDC has the steps to move out of your fear, replace it with the love, and grace which is your inheritance as a child of a beneficent universe. . "The Road to Success" has tools and stories about living in the present and improving your life daily. Her Book, "Finding Reality Beyond Fear" has information to maintain reality and move beyond into Christ Consciousness

Marilyn"s book, "The Real Meaning of 2012, Bringing Heaven to Earth" explains the vibrational meaning of fear with duality of good and bad in the third dimension. It is possible to move through fourth dimension of God consciousness and into a higher conscious of unconditional love. Transitioning into the fifth dimension is usually called Christ Consciousness or maturity. In this state, there is no longer need for wars, lacking, or thinking ourselves as unworthy. .All is good and love never fails. Love is the eyes through which you now see the world and yourself. .

Marilyn has taught in colleges, spiritual groups, and lectured in a university. She became an ordained minister for spiritual counseling, soul healing, past life regressions, mediumship, talking to those past over, channeling ascended masters, and giving Tarot readings. Marilyn is on the International Board for Regression Therapy, IBRT, and on the American Board for Hypnotherapy. ABH.

She just completed her 11th book, "A Spark of Truth" which is on Amazon. https://www.amazon.com/dp/0944851630?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860. "A Spark of Truth" shares information not commonly known due to censorship on television, the news, the internet, publishing houses, newspapers, and more. It offers knowledge, information, and answers to health, religion, education, government, and other problems that have been hidden. There is more to be revealed at deeper levels.

Her other books and E-books are also on Amazon. https://www.amazon.com/Marilyn-Redmond/e/B0069WIKDC Marilyn has 195 YouTubes, produced and hosted two radio programs, has two monthly columns. She paints portraits of angels, family, and pets by commission. Her art is included in her books

The Edgar Cayce's Association for Research and Enlightenment internationally distributes her books to prisons. She is in "Who's Who in America" and in "Manchester's Who's Who for Professionals and Executives". Her volunteer work includes supporting through correspondence with a person in prison. Formerly Marilyn taught in the public schools until retirement.

Her journey reveals the secrets to life and living in reality with love in health, wholeness, happiness, and prosperity; it is available to everyone. Experiencing addictions, mental illness, PTSD, childhood and adult domestic violence are a few of the problems that became Marilyn's laboratory to understand the dynamics of life and living.

Website Website, https://www.angelicasgifts.com /

195 videos on You Tube https://www.youtube.com/user/puyallup98372

Blog: http://marilynredmondbooks.blogspot.com./