Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > Healing The Wanting: A Pathway to Wholeness Masterclass With Nancy Boyd
Text
Healing The Wanting: A Pathway to Wholeness Masterclass With Nancy Boyd
From:
Nancy Boyd -- Bright Wings Inc. Nancy Boyd -- Bright Wings Inc.
Eugene, OR
Thursday, April 20, 2023

 

Are you tired of feeling like something is missing in your life? Do you struggle with managing your thoughts and emotions?

Join our 6-week masterclass on Healing The Wanting -- A Pathway to Wholeness, where you'll learn intentional living, self-regulation, self-management, resilience, becoming whole, soul mastery, and simple living. In just six weeks, you'll transform your life and create a deep sense of fulfillment.

Register now

Thanks for watching this video. If you like it, please make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel so you do not miss anything.

Bright Wings, Inc. is an empowerment resource company located in Eugene, OR..   For more information about products and services, click here.
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Nancy
Group: Bright Wings, Inc.
Dateline: Eugene, OR United States
Direct Phone: 800-914-2975
Main Phone: 800-914-2975
Cell Phone: 5413578375
Jump To Nancy Boyd -- Bright Wings Inc. Jump To Nancy Boyd -- Bright Wings Inc.
Contact Click to Contact