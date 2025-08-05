Headline: FeatureNEWS.io Is Hiring PR Pros — As They Build Out Their ExpertKlout Certification

Tuesday, August 5, 2025
FeatureNEWS.io Is Hiring PR Pros — As They Build Out Their ExpertKlout Certification
FeatureNEWS.io, a division of FeaturesUSA & Associates, is expanding its team of Public Relations Professionals, PR Interns, and PR Service Partners as it rolls out the highly anticipated ExpertKlout Certification — a new standard in measuring expert credibility for media exposure.
With a collaborative business model and a shared-revenue structure, FeaturesUSA offers a unique opportunity for experienced professionals and rising PR stars alike. The firm's trademark 35/35/30 revenue split ensures everyone—from seasoned pros to ambitious newcomers—has a clear path to earnings:
-
35% to the PR Pro who sells and manages the client (The Killer)
-
35% to the person executing the services (The Cooker)
-
30% to firm overhead and admin
Graduating members of the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) are also welcomed to join as Junior Associates. While not salaried, they receive leads and mentorship to build real-world portfolios and earn commissions.
FeatureNEWS.io is also recruiting PR Service Companies offering value-added services to clients. These services include:
Meet the Leadership
Now Hiring:
-
Senior PR Professionals
-
Junior PR Associates
-
New PR Service Providers
To explore opportunities or propose a service partnership, contact:
?? (202) 333-5000
?? Mitchell.Davis@ExpertClick.com
About FeaturesUSA & FeatureNEWS.io:
FeaturesUSA is a cooperative PR agency empowering professionals and students to deliver impactful media services. FeatureNEWS.io will serve as the primary platform to showcase ExpertKlout-certified experts through syndicated releases, interviews, and influencer outreach.