Tuesday, August 5, 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Headline:



FeatureNEWS.io Is Hiring PR Pros — As They Build Out Their ExpertKlout Certification

Washington, D.C. — August 5, 2025 —



FeatureNEWS.io, a division of FeaturesUSA & Associates, is expanding its team of Public Relations Professionals, PR Interns, and PR Service Partners as it rolls out the highly anticipated ExpertKlout Certification — a new standard in measuring expert credibility for media exposure.

With a collaborative business model and a shared-revenue structure, FeaturesUSA offers a unique opportunity for experienced professionals and rising PR stars alike. The firm's trademark 35/35/30 revenue split ensures everyone—from seasoned pros to ambitious newcomers—has a clear path to earnings:

35% to the PR Pro who sells and manages the client (The Killer)

35% to the person executing the services (The Cooker)

30% to firm overhead and admin

Graduating members of the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) are also welcomed to join as Junior Associates. While not salaried, they receive leads and mentorship to build real-world portfolios and earn commissions.

FeatureNEWS.io is also recruiting PR Service Companies offering value-added services to clients. These services include:

ExpertClick memberships with news release distribution at NewsReleaseWire.com

Guaranteed radio interviews at ExpertRadio.com

Book publicity from Scott Lorenz at Book-Marketing-Expert.com

Syndicated editorials via NEWSUSA.com with 2,400+ placements

Writing and distribution services from Dan Janal and Brad Butler

Google Ads campaigns and blogger outreach

Pay-for-placement PR with no retainers via AnnieJenningsPR.com

Meet the Leadership

Mitchell P. Davis , Founder – LinkedIn Profile

Brad Butler, Editorial Director – ExpertClick Bio

Now Hiring:

Senior PR Professionals

Junior PR Associates

New PR Service Providers

To explore opportunities or propose a service partnership, contact:



?? (202) 333-5000



?? Mitchell.Davis@ExpertClick.com

About FeaturesUSA & FeatureNEWS.io:



FeaturesUSA is a cooperative PR agency empowering professionals and students to deliver impactful media services. FeatureNEWS.io will serve as the primary platform to showcase ExpertKlout-certified experts through syndicated releases, interviews, and influencer outreach.