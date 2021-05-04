Harlem International Film Festival Names ‘Bad Love Strikes’ as Finalist in 2021 Screenplay Showdown! Competition

Denver, CO—Kevin Schewe's film festival winning streak continues as an announced finalist in the Harlem International Film Festival 2021 Screenplay Showdown! Competition for Bad Love Strikes, the first book in his Bad Love Gang series. Festival activities start on Thursday, May 6 with the screenings of feature films at the AMC Magic Johnson Theater. This will be followed by recorded readings of scenes from screenplay finalists which are posted on the festival website at https://harlemfilmfestival.org/ beginning Friday, May 7. They will remain online until the festival's closing night of Sunday, May 9.

For 16 years the Harlem International Film Festival has "celebrated the art of cinema in the home of the Harlem Renaissance. It inspires and entertains by honoring dynamic films by anyone about anything under the sun. Conceived from the belief that we all have unique experiences and perspectives to share, the Festival actively seeks and exhibits fresh and urgent work. The Harlem Intl. Film Festival is committed to exemplifying the eminence that Harlem represents and is dedicated to bringing attention to the finest filmmakers from Harlem to Hong Kong."

Schewe's adapted screenplay, of his own book, has also been recognized by the South Florida International Film Festival with the Best Original Screenplay for Young Adults award, the L.A. Film Awards Best Sci-Fi Screenplay and a Gold Script Writing Award for Sci-Fi Adventure in the Depth of Field International Film Festival.

Bad Love Strikes is an action-packed book which Schewe has successfully transformed into a big screen vision that a movie producer or big star will find appealing. The story possesses all the elements of a thrilling ride through time, space and historical reality as an unlikely group of heroic teenagers band together in an effort to change the world.

Bad Love Strikes was a bestselling book in the 'Time-Travel Fiction' category on Amazon, just behind Stephen King, and asks the question, "What if you could go back in time and save a Holocaust victim? Even just one?" A group of teens from Oak Ridge, TN is given that chance when they happen upon a defunct experiment left over from President Roosevelt, Albert Einstein, and the creation of the Atomic bomb.

They discover The White Hole project, a "backup plan" time travel machine created by Roosevelt in case the atomic bomb failed. Because it's made to go back to the WWII years, the teens come up with a mission to save Jews and Gypsies from the Holocaust in November 1944 by using a U.S. Air Force B-17 bomber that was known as "The Phantom Fortress." Bad Love Strikes is an enjoyable romp that balances the delicate subject matter of a dark time in history, with the adventurous hope of youth.

"The Bad Love Gang is back at it with an ample supply of action, adventure, espionage, intrigue and suspense. Bad Love Beyond is like flying through the Museum of Natural History, the National Air and Space Museum, Jurassic Park and Captain Kirk's starship with a wonderful tour guide." —David A. Holladay, M.D.

"Bad Love Beyond is the newest volume of the Bad Love series and once again the author mixes history with fantasy so successfully that the book both entertains and informs. Skillful writing, a zesty sense of humor, an appreciation for pop culture, and the ability to create memorably entertaining characters combine to make this an immensely impressive novel." —Grady Harp, Top 50 Amazon Hall of Fame Reviewer, 5-Stars

With a background in physics, he has always loved stories about time travel. "These stories just come to life in such an organic way," Schewe says. "They combine my childhood memories with my love of history, military aviation, World War II, science fiction, well, all kinds of subjects really."

Kevin L. Schewe, MD, FACRO is a board-certified cancer specialist who has been in the private practice of radiation oncology for over 33 years. He is an entrepreneur, having founded Elite Therapeutics and Bad Love Cosmetics Company, LLC. He also serves as Chairman of the Board of a small, publicly-traded, renewable, green energy and animal feed company called VIASPACE, Inc. Bad Love Beyond is the sequel to the bestselling Bad Love Tigers which was the sequel to his bestselling debut novel Bad Love Strikes. You can connect with Schewe through his website KevinSchewe.com or Instagram: @realkevinschewe.

Bad Love Strikes, ASIN: B08P5VSMNZ, Broken Crow Ridge Publishing, 2020, ebook: $9.49, 258 pages, available on Amazon and www.jancarolpublishing.com.

