Hardcover Edition of "Whistle-Stop Politics" Now Available for Pre-Ordering



Pre-orders for the hardcover edition of Edward Segal's new book, Whistle-Stop Politics: Campaign Trains and the Reporters Who Covered Them, are now available on Amazon at this link: https://www.amazon.com/Whistle-Stop-Politics-Campaign-Reporters-Covered-ebook/dp/B0CDJV4XTV?nodl=1&dplnkId=1fc93f27-7c4b-4940-8044-791b7e2182f6 and Barnes & Noblehere: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/whistle-stop-politics-edward-segal/1144757127?ean=9798988645009



The book will be published on February 13 in hardcover and ebook editions. See the image of the cover above.



Eleanor Clift, political reporter for the Daily Beast, said that "Whistle-Stop Politics is a one-of-a-kind book about politicians and train travel. It reflects the author's love for a mostly bygone era, and it succeeds because of the many anecdotes he has collected from the politicians themselves and the journalists who covered them.



"Whistle-Stop Politics is a refreshing look at politics as it once was and a trip down memory lane, when trains stopped in small towns and time seemed to move more slowly."







About 'Whistle-Stop Politics'



Memories of the pivotal role campaign trains played in American elections fade with the passing of each generation. Also forgotten are the stories documented by the reporters who traveled with hundreds of whistle-stopping politicians including Franklin Roosevelt, Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, and Ronald Reagan.



The trains were the backdrop of political drama, intrigue, humor, and triumph for more than 185 years. Campaign trains were an American invention that enabled politicians to connect with as many voters as possible in the country's largest cities and smallest towns.



Filled with engaging anecdotes and striking images, Whistle-Stop Politics is an exciting journey back into America's political past, opening new windows into the personalities and political campaigns that shaped our history.



For more information about the book, visit WhistleStopPolitics.com.