Thursday, July 25, 2024

Happy 34th Anniversary Celebration: Americans for Disability Act.

The National Toxic Encephalopathy Foundation (NTEF) wants to thank The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) for hosting the 34th Anniversary Celebration this year.

On July 26, 1990, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was the world's first comprehensive civil rights law by President George Bush. This bill afforded the disabled population greater access and protection especially in employment, public buildings and educational institutions etc

On July 25, 2024 from 5:30-7:30 ET ,. the AAPD will be hosting both in person and virtually the celebration for the anniversary, at the Salamander Hotel Washington, DC, 1330 Maryland Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024

The highlight of this year's ADA anniversary celebration will be a panel centering the stories of disabled advocates of color who participated in the Capitol Crawl and who have continued to fight to advance disability rights and justice since the passage of the ADA.

Watchlinks for Virtual Attendees

If you are attending virtually, the stream will be available through the following link: https://vimeo.com/event/4464765/190e4ecf8b

Audio description will be available through the following link: https://vimeo.com/event/4464779/6e63d7a87e

Streamtext will be available through the following link: https://www.streamtext.net/player?event=AAPD

The NTEF especially wants to thank the AAPD for their acknowledgement that fragrances are a barrier and events should be fragrance free to accommodate all disabled people!!

AAPD strives to make all of its events fragrance-free. We ask that you arrive as scent and fragrance-free as possible in order to accommodate all guests. Masks will be required except for when eating and drinking. Proof of negative COVID test will be required. Masks and COVID tests will be available upon arrival. If you need an accommodation to this policy, please contact development@aapd.com.

Virtual tickets are free, and in-person tickets are $25. If the cost of a ticket is a barrier to entry for you, please email our team at development@aapd.com to inquire about a free ticket.

No physical tickets are required for this event. Please provide your first, last name, and proof of a negative COVID test to a registration volunteer to check-in. If you do not have proof of a negative COVID test, we will have test kits on-site.

HAPPY 34TH ANNIVERSARY ADA!

THE NTEF WILL SEE YOU AT THE 40TH HERE IN LAS VEGAS!