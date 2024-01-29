‘Grow It Back’ Wins The PenCraft Book Awards in Health-Medical Genre

Revolutionary Book Reveals How Lasers can be used to Treat Hair Loss

NASA Scientist Explains All in this Remarkable Award-Winning Book!

"Grow It Back serves as an immersive guide to understanding hair, various hair treatments, and laser phototherapy."

San Francisco, CA—The PenCraft Book Awards have named Grow It Back by Tamim Hamid the 'Best Book for ?Non-Fiction in the Health – Medical' genre.

The 2024 PenCraft Book Awards Winter Competition fosters the promotion of authors and books to the reading public. PenCraft recognizes books of remarkable literary quality, artistic excellence, and popularity with its readers. The award-winning book also recently received high honors from the Southern California Book Festival in the 'How-To' category and from The New England Book Festival in General Non-Fiction category.

Former NASA scientist, Tamim Hamid (Pronounced Tuh-MEEM), crafted Grow It Back as the first and only book to cover all aspects of laser treatment for hair loss sufferers. "The best and safest advancement in treating hair loss and hair regrowth is Laser Phototherapy (LPT), which has no side effects and is eight times more powerful than any drug," says Hamid.

The book references extensive clinical studies and translates decades of research into easy-to-grasp terms so anyone can appreciate the benefits of this technology.

Already a number one bestseller on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, Grow It Back serves as a benchmark for understanding all aspects of hair. Through research, development, and innovation, Grow It Back educates readers about the advantages of using LPT over all other types of treatments. "It's a step-by-step guide on how to stop hair loss and regrow hair by utilizing the tremendous benefits of LPT," says Hamid. His research is translated into practice with the use of Laser Phototherapy devices such as the Theradome wearable laser helmet.

"Rarely has a science-based book addressing a quotidian disorder such as hair thinning and loss due to aging and other unwelcome conditions been so readily accessible as Grow It Back!" —Grady Harp, MD, Diplomate of the American Board of Laser Surgery

Broken down into distinct sections, Grow It Back covers every aspect of hair growth and loss, hair treatments, and LPT, as well as the science behind how lasers can regrow hair using LPT, the same technology used in Tamim's own invention for treating hair loss. He begins with a discussion on the benefits and uses of light in health and the medical field. Next, he dives deep into the science behind hair, covering everything readers could possibly want to know about hair. This includes which types of shampoos to use, why biotin is worthless, what supplements are best for hair loss, and much more.

"To have a NASA scientist compile the most innovative and comprehensive information on hair and scalp wellness in one complete resource is an invaluable tool for so many. Grow It Back is the book we've all been waiting for." —Michael Napolitano, CEO of Hair-U-Wear

He then explains the most common treatments for hair loss. He analyzes each to determine what is effective and what is not. Lastly, he explores the world of LPT, including the science behind it, dispelling myths, answering frequently asked questions, and a practical approach so anyone can implement these techniques right away. This book covers not only what LPT is, but why it works, and his research is backed up by a multitude of scientific studies and real examples.

"I've been in the hair growth profession for multiple decades now, and Grow It Back has, for the first time ever, definitively shaped the landscape of how we think about hair growth and loss. A must-read." —John Ohanesian, Former CEO of Bosley

Five key highlights of Grow It Back include:

1. Hair loss versus hair growth – know the difference

2. Find out why your shampoo may be destroying your hair

3. The 5 most important ingredients for a hair growth supplement

4. Laser phototherapy is a game-changing anti-aging hack and a must-have in everyone's beautyarsenal

5. Discover the secret master switch for controlling hair growth

"A rare skillset combining expertise in medicine, physics, and electronics is a prerequisite for building a cold laser that is successful for hair growth," Tamim says. "That's probably why no one has created a light-therapy device—designed to regrow hair—in their garages until I did it in mine!" Easy to read and extensively thorough, Grow It Back is the guide that will shape the next stages of hair loss treatment. Tamim is extremely knowledgeable on the subject, and that is echoed through the presentation of this book. Accompanied by a sizable appendix and a handy glossary, Grow It Back is perfect for any reader who is interested in hair!

Grow It Back: How Laser Phototherapy Stops Hair Loss and Regrows Your Hair, ISBN 9798218099114, $29.98 Paperback, $0.99 Kindle, 483 Pages, Digital Photon, 2023. Available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. For more information, visit https://growitback.com/.

About Tamim Hamid:

Sayyid Tamim Hamid received undergraduate and graduate degrees in electrical engineering, computer engineering, and biomedical engineering. Tamim designed and implemented innovative tools at NASA to improve astronaut safety and efficiency in space shuttle operations. His professional history includes growing the revenue of multimillion dollar international corporations and serving as senior executive in companies that were sold to GE Medical and Johnson & Johnson. Tamim used his laser knowledge, fine-tuned at NASA, and combined it with his driving passion for helping others to pursue a lifelong mission in the field of hair loss and restoration. He is now one of the world's leading experts. Tamim lives with his wife of thirty-three years outside San Francisco, CA. In his rare free time, he enjoys tending to his olive orchard and pressing artisanal dipping olive oil.

Media Contact: For a review copy of Grow It Back or to arrange an interview with Tamim Hamid, contact Scott Lorenz of Westwind Book Marketing at scottlorenz@westwindcos.com or by phone at 248-705-2214. Reach Lorenz on Twitter @abookpublicist