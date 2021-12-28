Grief during the holidays

Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Christmas is a holiday filled with family and traditions. It's supposed to be a time of love and joy.

And sometimes it isn't.

Sometimes it's a time when a loved one dies.

Did you know that the death rate is higher during the week between Christmas and New Year's Day than the other weeks of the year?



4 years ago, my dad died on Dec 30. He LOVED Christmas and I know he hung on for that day, Family came in for the holiday and to see him. I knew he wouldn't have left as long as they were there.

People hang on for the holidays, big events, or to see family. And once they are over, they are ready to "let go".



There is something about the New Year...new hope, new possibilities, new goals, new life.



When the body is struggling to survive, the new year seems daunting, seems difficult, and overwhelming....they can't take on another year.



Many people "let go" this week.

This week can be very emotional for many people.



If you know someone who passes, talk to their family, show up. When people are in grief, they find it hard to ask for help. Just be there. Call them, show up with food, send a card, just sit with them and hug them. There are lots of ways to tell them you care. It's easy to ask what they want....they don't know. And it's hard to ask. Sometimes you just gotta reach out and say..."Hey, would you like some company?" And they may just want time alone. Grief is a process.



If you have had a loved one pass during this week. You may find yourself feeling emotional on the anniversary of the day. Be kind to yourself that day and allow the grief to heal. It's OK. Give yourself grace.



Grief has its own path...every death is different, every process is different.



And in those moments when you suddenly miss them, know that is a great time to talk to them. The connection is still there. Love never dies. Those sudden tears are when our hearts are talking. Take some time to talk to them and feel their love.