Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > Greater Prairie Business Consulting Inc. CEO Develops Course to Help Small Businesses Become “Ethics Focused Organizations” -
Text
Greater Prairie Business Consulting Inc. CEO Develops Course to Help Small Businesses Become “Ethics Focused Organizations” -
From:
James J Talerico Jr - SMB Expert - Management Consultant James J Talerico Jr - SMB Expert - Management Consultant
Dallas - Ft. Worth , TX
Wednesday, December 2, 2020

 

Everyone knows that a few negative reviews on the Internet today can have a significant impact on a company's reputation.   In 2018, the BBB processed over 835,000 complaints. 

The Ethics Focused Organization TM certification program is an "affordable," "user friendly," "easy to implement" option small businesses can use to implement the best practices large businesses use to manage compliance and ethics in their organizations. 

Studies show businesses that put ethical first: (i) make better decisions, (ii) reduce their legal risk, (iii) inspire marketplace trust, (iv) have better sales, (v) more loyal customers, (vi) higher profits, and (vii) happier employees.

There is plenty of information on the Internet to educate small businesses about the subject of ethics.  This course is unique because it focuses on improving a small business' organizational thinking about compliance and outlines the necessary systems, procedures and controls needed to create a closed loop system.

Participants who successfully complete our course will each receive eight – (8) Continuing Education Units (CEU's.)

Parties interested in learning more about how to improve their small business' focus on ethics are encouraged to contact James J. Talerico, Jr., CMC at 1-800-828-7585.

To learn more about Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc., go to: www.greaterprairiebusinessconsulting.com.

About the Author

A nationally recognized small to mid-sized business (SMB) expert, Jim Talerico has consistently  ranked  among  the "top small business consultants followed on Twitter.”  With more than thirty - (30) years of diversified business experience, Jim has a solid track record helping thousands of business owners across the US and in Canada tackle tough business problems and improve their organizational performance.

A regular guest on the Price of Business on Bloomberg Talk Radio, Jim’s client success stories have been highlighted in the Wall St Journal, Dallas Business Journal, Chicago Daily Herald, and on MSNBC’s Your Business, and he is regularly quoted in publications like the New York Times, Dallas Morning News, Philadelphia Inquirer, and on INC.com, in addition to numerous, other industry publications, radio broadcasts, business books, and Internet media.

Jim Talerico is a certified management consultant CMC ©, an honor bestowed on only 1% of all consultants worldwide. He is also the founder and CEO of Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc.

For more information about Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc., go to: www.greaterprairiebusinessconsulting.com.

Social Media Links:

www.LinkedIn.com/in/jamesjtalericojr

www.Twitter.com/JamesJTalericoJ

www.Facebook.com/GreaterPrairieBusinessConsulting/

www.Instagram.com/James_J_Talerico_Jr_SMB_Expert

 

 
News Media Interview Contact
Name: James J Talerico Jr, CMC (c)
Title: Founder & CEO
Group: Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc.
Dateline: Irving, TX United States
Direct Phone: 800-828-7585
Cell Phone: 972-816-1666
Jump To James J Talerico Jr - SMB Expert - Management Consultant Jump To James J Talerico Jr - SMB Expert - Management Consultant
Contact Click to Contact
Other experts on these topics