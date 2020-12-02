Greater Prairie Business Consulting Inc. CEO Develops Course to Help Small Businesses Become “Ethics Focused Organizations”

Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Everyone knows that a few negative reviews on the Internet today can have a significant impact on a company's reputation. In 2018, the BBB processed over 835,000 complaints.

The Ethics Focused Organization TM certification program is an "affordable," "user friendly," "easy to implement" option small businesses can use to implement the best practices large businesses use to manage compliance and ethics in their organizations.

Studies show businesses that put ethical first: (i) make better decisions, (ii) reduce their legal risk, (iii) inspire marketplace trust, (iv) have better sales, (v) more loyal customers, (vi) higher profits, and (vii) happier employees.

There is plenty of information on the Internet to educate small businesses about the subject of ethics. This course is unique because it focuses on improving a small business' organizational thinking about compliance and outlines the necessary systems, procedures and controls needed to create a closed loop system.

Participants who successfully complete our course will each receive eight – (8) Continuing Education Units (CEU's.)

