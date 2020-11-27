Greater Prairie Business Consulting Inc. Again Named A Finalist for the BBB’s Torch Award for Ethics in 2020

Friday, November 27, 2020

[Irving, Texas]: Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc. was honored by being named a finalist for the BBB's Torch Award for Ethics for the North Texas Region for the second year in a row.

James J. Talerico, Jr., CEO & Founder of Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc. points to his many positive on-line testimonials over his twenty year career as a management consultant, his status as a Certified Management Consulting, (CMC) © and a training program he created to help small businesses improve their focus on ethics, which will be released next month, as reasons for being selected as a finalist for the BBB's 2020 Torch Award for Ethics.

Parties interested in learning more about how to improve their small business' focus on ethics are encouraged to contact James J. Talerico, Jr. at 1-800-828-7585. To learn more about Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc., go to: www.greaterprairiebusinessconsulting.com .