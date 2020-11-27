Speaker
Greater Prairie Business Consulting Inc. Again Named A Finalist for the BBB’s Torch Award for Ethics in 2020
Friday, November 27, 2020

 

[Irving, Texas]: Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc. was honored by being named a finalist for the BBB's Torch Award for Ethics for the North Texas Region for the second year in a row.

James J. Talerico, Jr., CEO & Founder of Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc. points to his many positive on-line testimonials over his twenty year career as a management consultant, his status as a Certified Management Consulting, (CMC) © and a training program he created to help small businesses improve their focus on ethics, which will be released next month, as reasons for being selected as a finalist for the BBB's 2020 Torch Award for Ethics

Parties interested in learning more about how to improve their small business' focus on ethics are encouraged to contact James J. Talerico, Jr. at 1-800-828-7585. To learn more about Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc., go to: www.greaterprairiebusinessconsulting.com.

About the Author

A nationally recognized small to mid-sized business (SMB) expert, Jim Talerico has consistently  ranked  among  the "top small business consultants followed on Twitter.”  With more than thirty - (30) years of diversified business experience, Jim has a solid track record helping thousands of business owners across the US and in Canada tackle tough business problems and improve their organizational performance.

A regular guest on the Price of Business on Bloomberg Talk Radio, Jim’s client success stories have been highlighted in the Wall St Journal, Dallas Business Journal, Chicago Daily Herald, and on MSNBC’s Your Business, and he is regularly quoted in publications like the New York Times, Dallas Morning News, Philadelphia Inquirer, and on INC.com, in addition to numerous, other industry publications, radio broadcasts, business books, and Internet media.

Jim Talerico is a certified management consultant CMC ©, an honor bestowed on only 1% of all consultants worldwide. He is also the founder and CEO of Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc.

For more information about Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc., go to: www.greaterprairiebusinessconsulting.com.

