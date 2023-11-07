God’s Modern Miracles: The Incredible Survival Story of Pastor Tim Remington

"The shooting raised a question that required investigation. Why this particular pastor? Why did Satan so badly want him dead?"

Wallace, ID—On March 6, 2016, Pastor Tim Remington was shot six times by a man who thought he was stopping an alien from Mars. Author Amy Joy Hess recounts his miraculous survival story, his ultimate return to his church, and the people whose lives he impacted in her new book, Gun Shot Witness: The Tim Remington Story.

After being shot, Tim survived blood loss, multiple surgeries, a saddle clot, an infection, and a stroke. He made an incredible recovery, and it only spurred on his belief that God still works miracles. Tim Remington and his wife, Cindy, founded Cataldo Lighthouse Ministries, a church that welcomed drug addicts and victims of abuse and offered them a second chance at life. In addition to Tim's story, Gun Shot Witness highlights a few of the people who overcame their hardships with the help of the church. It also dives into the psychology behind Tim's attacker, Kyle Odom, who was struggling mentally and spiritually.

"The impact of Tim's and Cindy's lives and ministry is a testimony to the power that God's ongoing miracles continue to create. This luminous book provides much-needed optimism, a ray of hope that despite the trials of our times, spiritual support is present and accessible." —Grady Harp, Amazon Top 100 Hall of Fame Reviewer, 5-Stars

"People are desperate for God to do real things in their lives," Amy Joy says. "They are desperate to hear from Him. This book gives them hope that He really does care about them and He can do anything. It's encouraging to know that if God can save Tim from six large, brutal bullets, then He can protect any of us. He can save us and turn our lives into beautiful things."

"It's clear from page one that Amy Joy is passionate about the people she met while creating this book and sharing their stories. I was captivated by the hope and enthusiasm for this story that exudes from every page." —Lauren Lee, writer, 5-Stars

Amy Joy Hess spoke extensively with Tim Remington and the members of his church while writing his story to accurately and extensively relay their experiences. Accompanied by news clippings and photos, Gun Shot Witness is easy to understand without losing the details. It leaves the reader with a message of hope, inspiration, and perseverance.

Amy Joy is a research writer and chemist from Wallace, Idaho. She has written nearly a thousand articles related to the Bible, science, technology, international politics, and current events, and she has ghostwritten more than 30 books. Additionally, she is the author of a series called Science & Wonders, which follows her time as a science student at university. She is passionate about her faith and how God has made an impact on her life. Amy Joy is married with three biological children, an adopted son, and nine stepchildren.

