Giveaway of 15 Kindles of Bill Bonin Serial Killer Bio—Infamous LA Freeway Killer Killed 22 in 10 Months with Five Accomplices

The story of Freeway Killer Bill Bonin, who committed 22 murders from August 1979 to June 1980 with five accomplices, continues to fascinate for a variety of reasons. The book charts the descent of Bonin from abused child to sexual predator to unfeeling serial killer on a level of factual realism rarely found.

Ten years in the making, co-author Vonda Pelto, Ph.D. had personal contact with Bonin and two of his accomplices before, during and after Bonin's three-month trial in Los Angeles. A Clinical Psychologist, she was hired to deal with a number of serial killers housed at LA Men's Central Jail from 1981-83. Following the jailhouse suicide of Bonin accomplice Vernon Butts, Pelto's assignment was just to chat them up and monitor their emotional well-being.

She dealt with men like Hillside Stranglers Kenneth Bianchi and Angelo Buono, Sunset Strip Slayer Douglas Clark and famed porn star John Holmes, who was being held in connection with the Wonderland Murders.

Without Redemption: Creation & Deeds of Freeway Killer Bill Bonin, His Five Accomplices & How One Who Escaped Justice was written using Bonin's long-lost diaries and confession murder stories, investigative documents, news stories and Pelto's interviews.

The book was written on a number of parallel tracks that constantly intersect:

First, it is the most detailed historical biography ever written about Bill Bonin, the notorious Freeway Killer responsible for murdering 22 teenage boys over ten-months in 1979-80.



Second, it is a psychological roadmap which charts the evolution of Bonin's personality from abused child to sexual predator to serial killer. This is accomplished using documents from his childhood, war service, multiple California government mental health and penal institutions, witness testimony and the expertise of Clinical Psychologist Vonda Pelto, Ph.D., who had many sessions with Bonin and two of his accomplices while working in Los Angeles Men's Central Jail.



Third, it is a narrative which, using long hidden documents, reveals the inner workings of Bonin's mind, showing how he thought, felt, planned and viewed the world. The narrative displays Bonin, an abused high school dropout, cleverly manipulating lawyers, judges, doctors, social workers, friends, family, probation officers, government bureaucrats, detectives, journalists and, most tragically, the innocent victims of his rage.



Fourth, Without Redemption reveals the complex story of what happened after Bonin's final arrest, when so much was in flux and so many moving parts were swirling about. Archived investigative documents, collected from a variety of sources, brings to light a number of surprising, shocking, sad and even funny events from those ten tumultuous months from June 1980 to March 1981.



Finally, it is a book which solves two 40-year-old murder mysteries and unlocks how one day of crossroads and coincidences, in the midst of the murder spree, profoundly impacted many lives and future events.

The most detailed bio of serial killer Bill Bonin ever written using previously hidden documents.

How childhood abuse & Vietnam War service helped create what followed.

How Bonin manipulated California judicial, mental health & prison systems for nine years before the killings.

Interviews of Bonin, Miley & Munro with Vonda Pelto, Ph.D. before, during & after his Los Angeles trial.

Bonin's jailhouse writings offer new perspective on his brutality, methods, thoughts and personality.

How & Why Bonin covered for accomplice Eric Wijnaendts, who helped him with two murders.

How & Why March 24, 1980 is a key date in the Bill Bonin story.

