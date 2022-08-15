Get Daily Takeaways on Winning Elections

Monday, August 15, 2022

I'm tweeting out two takeaways about election campaigns, polling, fundraising or crisis management every day to my over 10'000 followers. Why aren't you one of them?

Here are some example tweets:

– More than half of the candidates running for office don't know how many votes it will take them to win. And it makes me wonder: how can you plan a campaign effectively if you don't know the target you wanna reach?

– Every serious election campaign should start with a baseline survey. Period. (When I say serious campaign, I mean a campaign with a budget of more than half a million dollars.)

– The best preparation for a future crisis is to spread more good news.

– Every candidate has weaknesses, smart ones do something about it. What is the inoculation plan for your next campaign?

– The nature of fundraising for political campaigns is changing. The driver used to be access, now it has become emotions.

You can follow me @dr_perron.