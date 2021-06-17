Get Attention. Act Up!

WASHINGTON, D.C.— On Saturday, June 19th, Dr. Willie Jolley's Wealthy Ways Show on Sirius XM Radio will air his interview with Founder and Chief Executive Officer of The ActOne Group, Janice Bryant Howroyd.





Janice Bryant Howroyd is the first African American woman to build and own a billion-dollar company. She's an entrepreneur, educator, ambassador, businesswoman, author, and mentor.

The ActOne Group is the largest privately held, minority-woman-owned personnel company founded in the United States.

Howroyd opened the business in the back of a rug store in Los Angeles in 1978 with less than $1,000, which included a loan from her mother. Her agency now has more than 17,000 clients and 2,600 employees in 30 countries.

With her family, Howroyd owns several dozen properties including commercial and residential.

In 2019, she released her second book, Acting Up, sharing the model she lives by and continues to represent: that of a leader who works for good, for growth and innovation, for her family values, and for the same ideals upon which she founded her company.





The Willie Jolley Wealthy Ways Show airs every Saturday at 4pm ET, and Tuesday and Thursday at 6pm ET on Sirius XM 141 HUR Voices. Dr. Jolley also has a featured segment, "Wake and Win with Dr. Willie Jolley" on the Erica Campbell Show. His proven principles and strategies in his best-selling book, An Attitude of Excellence, are the result of work with Ford Motors, helping them come back from the brink of bankruptcy.

Dr. Jolley has gone on to be named "One of the Outstanding Five Speakers in the World" by the 175,000 members of Toastmasters International. He currently speaks virtually and internationally to organizations that want and need a comeback mindset.

To learn more about Dr. Willie Jolley and his speaking and professional development company, please visit www.winwithwillie.com.

