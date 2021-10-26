GeorgetownCash -- Silver Certificates Now Available

The value of this banknote is based on the cost of silver, and may change!!!

On October, 26, 2021 the value was of silver was $24.24. And it takes 28.34. grams to be an ounce.Therefore, the US Dollar value on that date was: $1.06.

This banknote will expire on December 31, 2022, and after that will be non-redemail souvenir of your visit to Georgetown.

Once you have 29 of these notes, the needed ounce, and woul like to redeem, we will provide silver bar of .999 quality. For redemption, please call the Exchequer, Mitchell P. Davis at (202) 333-5000 To order more banknotes, call with your credit card.