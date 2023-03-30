Generative Artificial Intelligence: What It Means for Consultants

About the Institute of Management Consultants USA and IMC SoCal Chapter
IMC SoCal is the Southern California Chapter of the Institute of Management Consultants (IMC USA), the national accrediting organization and professional association for management consultants in the United States. IMC SoCal is the largest chapter in IMC USA, offering free monthly educational and networking programs for its members, a community of peers that share resources and collaborate on projects, and promotional opportunities for members including online advertising to area businesses. Learn more about IMC's Southern California chapter on the IMC SoCal webpage.
IMC USA is a founding member of the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes, with over 64,000 consultants and 8,200 Certified Management Consultants (CMCs) worldwide. Members of IMC USA advance their skillsets by getting certified as a CMC and learn from their peers and from industry thought leaders on online webinars and networking sessions, local chapter meetings and Consult-Con, the IMC USA Annual Conference. For more information, please visit www.imcusa.org.