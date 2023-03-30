Speaker
Generative Artificial Intelligence: What It Means for Consultants
From:
Institute of Management Consultants Southern California IMC SoCal Institute of Management Consultants Southern California IMC SoCal
Los Angeles, CA
Thursday, March 30, 2023


Learn What Generative AI Will Mean for Consultants
 

On Friday, April 7, 2023, the Southern California Chapter of the Institute of Management Consultants USA (imcusa.org) presents Artificial Intelligence: What Does It Mean for the Consulting Industry? The program takes place on Zoom from 8-9 AM Pacific Time. The topic will be presented by Certified Management Consultant and IT Specialist Jerry Savin. To get more information and to register, please visit the IMC SoCal event page.

"Artificial intelligence is a significant emerging technology that consultants and their clients need to know about," said Dr. Don Gilman, President of IMC SoCal.  "Our program, led by long time consultant and IT expert Jerry Savin, will provide insights that help consultants enhance their consulting business and add more value for their clients."

Speaker Jerry Savin brings over 30 years of experience and knowledge of the consulting industry, including working for a big firm and as an independent consultant. He specializes in ERP Software, IT project management, IT compliance and provides litigation support for failed IT projects. He teaches these and other technical IT topics at UCLA, CSUN and UCR.

In 2019, the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes named Jerry as an Academic Fellow, one of only four persons from the United States to receive the award since 2013. He is also a Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants (FIMC), Certified Management Consultant (CMC), Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and was formerly a Certified Information Technology Professional (CITP). J?erry is the author of a new book to be published by Routledge in 2023, titled, The Discipline of Data: What Non-Technical Executives Don't Know about Data and Why It's Urgent They Find Out.

About the Institute of Management Consultants USA and IMC SoCal Chapter

IMC SoCal is the Southern California Chapter of the Institute of Management Consultants (IMC USA), the national accrediting organization and professional association for management consultants in the United States. IMC SoCal is the largest chapter in IMC USA, offering free monthly educational and networking programs for its members, a community of peers that share resources and collaborate on projects, and promotional opportunities for members including online advertising to area businesses. Learn more about IMC's Southern California chapter on the IMC SoCal webpage.

IMC USA is a founding member of the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes, with over 64,000 consultants and 8,200 Certified Management Consultants (CMCs) worldwide. Members of IMC USA advance their skillsets by getting certified as a CMC and learn from their peers and from industry thought leaders on online webinars and networking sessions, local chapter meetings and Consult-Con, the IMC USA Annual Conference. For more information, please visit www.imcusa.org.
