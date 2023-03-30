Generative Artificial Intelligence: What It Means for Consultants

On Friday, April 7, 2023, the Southern California Chapter of the Institute of Management Consultants USA (imcusa.org) presents Artificial Intelligence: What Does It Mean for the Consulting Industry? The program takes place on Zoom from 8-9 AM Pacific Time. The topic will be presented by Certified Management Consultant and IT Specialist Jerry Savin. To get more information and to register, please visit the IMC SoCal event page.

"Artificial intelligence is a significant emerging technology that consultants and their clients need to know about," said Dr. Don Gilman, President of IMC SoCal. "Our program, led by long time consultant and IT expert Jerry Savin, will provide insights that help consultants enhance their consulting business and add more value for their clients."

Speaker Jerry Savin brings over 30 years of experience and knowledge of the consulting industry, including working for a big firm and as an independent consultant. He specializes in ERP Software, IT project management, IT compliance and provides litigation support for failed IT projects. He teaches these and other technical IT topics at UCLA, CSUN and UCR.

In 2019, the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes named Jerry as an Academic Fellow, one of only four persons from the United States to receive the award since 2013. He is also a Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants (FIMC), Certified Management Consultant (CMC), Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and was formerly a Certified Information Technology Professional (CITP). J?erry is the author of a new book to be published by Routledge in 2023, titled, The Discipline of Data: What Non-Technical Executives Don't Know about Data and Why It's Urgent They Find Out.