Gail Rubin’s 98.6 Mortality Movies to See Before You Die Now Available

New Book Invites Audiences to Discuss Death and Plan Ahead
Albuquerque, NM — Death educator, speaker, and author Gail Rubin, CT, known internationally as The Doyenne of Death®, announces the release of her newest book, 98.6 Mortality Movies to See Before You Die. This groundbreaking guide uses films and television shows to spark meaningful conversations about mortality, funerals, grief, and end-of-life planning. The book is available now through online book sales outlets and at
https://agoodgoodbye.com/product/pre-sale-98-6-mortality-movies-to-see-before-you-die/
Released on April 16, 2026, which is National Healthcare Decisions Day, the launch date was deliberately scheduled right after Tax Day. As Rubin quipped, "Death and taxes. They are both inevitable and we need to deal with them."
About the Book
98.6 Mortality Movies to See Before You Die curates 142 films and television programs that address mortality from a wide range of perspectives, genres, and cultures. Each entry includes key mortality themes and six discussion prompts, making the book ideal for individuals, families, educators, Death Cafés, funeral homes, faith communities, and healthcare organizations.
The title is a playful nod to 98.6 degrees, normal human body temperature, reinforcing Rubin's central message that mortality is not an emergency topic but a normal part of life.
Why It Matters
Despite growing interest in death positivity and advance care planning, death remains a culturally avoided subject. Rubin's work bridges that gap by using movies as a welcoming, low-pressure entry point. Films allow people to explore difficult topics emotionally and safely, without needing to experience personal loss to participate.
"Movies are empathy machines," Rubin says. "When people are absorbed in a story, they lower their defenses. Suddenly, conversations about death feel less frightening and much more human."
How It's Being Used
The book supports Mortality Movie Nights, an innovative community outreach model that helps funeral homes and organizations invite the public into their spaces for education and conversation, without requiring a funeral. These events transform traditionally avoided locations into welcoming hubs for dialogue, connection, and planning, complete with discussion, reflection, and of course, popcorn.
A First for Readers: Choose Your Cover
Purchasers can select between two cover designs:
- A classic movie marquee, celebrating cinema as a storytelling and teaching tool
- A Grim Reaper eating popcorn, a humorous reminder that even death enjoys a good movie
Both covers reinforce the book's blend of education, humor, and accessibility. Rubin shared that a funeral home owner who was considering holding Mortality Movie Nights at one of his locations told her, "We don't associate our brand with the Grim Reaper." So, she created a second cover option of a theater marquee.
Who Should Read It
The book is designed for:
- Funeral professionals and deathcare organizations
- Film lovers and discussion groups
- Healthcare and hospice professionals
- Educators and facilitators
- Anyone curious about death who prefers popcorn over panic
About the Author
Gail Rubin, CT, is a Certified Thanatologist, speaker, and educator who has pioneered Death Cafés, Before I Die Festivals, and Mortality Movie Nights across the United States. Through humor, film, and conversation, she helps people talk about death before the Grim Reaper appears at the door.
Availability
98.6 Mortality Movies to See Before You Die is available now at
https://agoodgoodbye.com/product/pre-sale-98-6-mortality-movies-to-see-before-you-die/
Official release date: April 16, 2026
Publisher: Light Tree Press
Formats: Print (with choice of cover) and ebook
Gail Rubin, CT, is author and host of the award-winning book and television series, A Good Goodbye: Funeral Planning for Those Who Don’t Plan to Die, Hail and Farewell: Cremation Ceremonies, Templates and Tips, KICKING THE BUCKET LIST: 100 Downsizing and Organizing Things to Do Before You Die and The Before I Die Festival in a Box™.
Rubin is a Certified Thanatologist (that's a death educator) and a popular speaker who uses humor and films to get the end-of-life and funeral planning conversation started. She "knocked 'em dead" with her TEDx talk, A Good Goodbye. She provides continuing education credit classes for attorneys, doctors, nurses, social workers, hospice workers, financial planners, funeral directors and other professionals. She's a Certified Funeral Celebrant and funeral planning consultant who has been interviewed in national and local print, broadcast and online media.
Known as The Doyenne of Death®, she is the event coordinator of the Before I Die New Mexico Festival and author of a guide to holding such festivals. Her podcast is also called The Doyenne of Death®. She produces videos about the funeral business and related topics. Her YouTube Channel features hundreds of videos!
Rubin is a member of the Association for Death Education and Counseling, the International Cemetery, Cremation and Funeral Association, Toastmasters International and the National Speakers Association. Her speaking profile is available at eSpeakers.com.
Gail Rubin has been interviewed about funeral planning issues in national and local broadcast, print and online media. Outlets include The Huffington Post, Money Magazine, Kiplinger, CBS Radio News, WGN-TV, and local affiliates for NPR, PBS, FOX, ABC-TV, CBS-TV and NBC-TV. Albuquerque Business First named her as one of their 2019 Women of Influence.
Sign up for a free planning form and occasional informative newsletter at her website, AGoodGoodbye.com.