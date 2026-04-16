Gail Rubin’s 98.6 Mortality Movies to See Before You Die Now Available

New Book Invites Audiences to Discuss Death and Plan Ahead

Albuquerque, NM — Death educator, speaker, and author Gail Rubin, CT, known internationally as The Doyenne of Death®, announces the release of her newest book, 98.6 Mortality Movies to See Before You Die. This groundbreaking guide uses films and television shows to spark meaningful conversations about mortality, funerals, grief, and end-of-life planning. The book is available now through online book sales outlets and at



https://agoodgoodbye.com/product/pre-sale-98-6-mortality-movies-to-see-before-you-die/

Released on April 16, 2026, which is National Healthcare Decisions Day, the launch date was deliberately scheduled right after Tax Day. As Rubin quipped, "Death and taxes. They are both inevitable and we need to deal with them."

About the Book

98.6 Mortality Movies to See Before You Die curates 142 films and television programs that address mortality from a wide range of perspectives, genres, and cultures. Each entry includes key mortality themes and six discussion prompts, making the book ideal for individuals, families, educators, Death Cafés, funeral homes, faith communities, and healthcare organizations.

The title is a playful nod to 98.6 degrees, normal human body temperature, reinforcing Rubin's central message that mortality is not an emergency topic but a normal part of life.

Why It Matters

Despite growing interest in death positivity and advance care planning, death remains a culturally avoided subject. Rubin's work bridges that gap by using movies as a welcoming, low-pressure entry point. Films allow people to explore difficult topics emotionally and safely, without needing to experience personal loss to participate.

"Movies are empathy machines," Rubin says. "When people are absorbed in a story, they lower their defenses. Suddenly, conversations about death feel less frightening and much more human."

How It's Being Used

The book supports Mortality Movie Nights, an innovative community outreach model that helps funeral homes and organizations invite the public into their spaces for education and conversation, without requiring a funeral. These events transform traditionally avoided locations into welcoming hubs for dialogue, connection, and planning, complete with discussion, reflection, and of course, popcorn.

A First for Readers: Choose Your Cover

Purchasers can select between two cover designs:

A classic movie marquee , celebrating cinema as a storytelling and teaching tool

, celebrating cinema as a storytelling and teaching tool A Grim Reaper eating popcorn, a humorous reminder that even death enjoys a good movie

Both covers reinforce the book's blend of education, humor, and accessibility. Rubin shared that a funeral home owner who was considering holding Mortality Movie Nights at one of his locations told her, "We don't associate our brand with the Grim Reaper." So, she created a second cover option of a theater marquee.

Who Should Read It

The book is designed for:

Funeral professionals and deathcare organizations

Film lovers and discussion groups

Healthcare and hospice professionals

Educators and facilitators

Anyone curious about death who prefers popcorn over panic

About the Author

Gail Rubin, CT, is a Certified Thanatologist, speaker, and educator who has pioneered Death Cafés, Before I Die Festivals, and Mortality Movie Nights across the United States. Through humor, film, and conversation, she helps people talk about death before the Grim Reaper appears at the door.

Availability

98.6 Mortality Movies to See Before You Die is available now at



https://agoodgoodbye.com/product/pre-sale-98-6-mortality-movies-to-see-before-you-die/

Official release date: April 16, 2026



Publisher: Light Tree Press



Formats: Print (with choice of cover) and ebook