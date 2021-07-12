GLOBE Annual Meeting starts worldwide tomorrow

In 2015 we trained with other teachers in LA at the GLOBE Annual Meeting in the Sepulveda Basin at Lake Balboa

Adapting to a Changing GLOBE Is the Theme of the Annual GLOBE Meeting Jul 12-16 on the Web!

Featuring over 100 speakers and another hundred posters from around the world, the all-remote Annual GLOBE Meeting Jul 12-16 brings teachers up to date on the latest methods to inspire students of all ages and all countries to excel in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

Keynote speaker Dr. Karen Bailey, Assistant Professor of Environmental Science at the University of Colorado at Boulder, will show how her climate adaptation work contributes to human health and well-being in Africa. Her studies in human-environment interactions, climate change and sustainable rural livelihoods emphasize issues of justice, equity, diversity and inclusion in environmental fields and STEM to support sustainable rural livelihoods for all.

Founded on Earth Day 1994, the Global Learning and Observations to Benefit the Environment (GLOBE) Program has been providing students and the public worldwide with the opportunity to collect data and meaningfully contribute to our understanding of the Earth system and global environment. As an international science and education program, GLOBE is dedicated to supplying the STEM professionals of tomorrow with the scientific knowledge necessary to tackle Earth's biggest mysteries.

There will be three session strands:



Strand 1 – Responding to a Changing GLOBE;



Strand 2 – A Welcoming GLOBE; and



Strand 3: STEM, Teaching, and GLOBE.

The Shared GLOBE Vision: "A worldwide community of students, teachers, scientists, and citizens working together to better understand, sustain, and improve Earth's environment at local, regional, and global scales."

The Shared GLOBE Mission: "To promote the teaching and learning of science, enhance environmental literacy and stewardship, and promote scientific discovery."

GLOBE by the numbers: 126 Countries; 37,747 Schools; 41,594 Teachers; 206,426 GLOBE Observers; 203,847,949 Measurements and counting.

A special feature this year is an international poster "Opening a New Chapter , " presented by New Educations Options (NEO) Director Bo Lebo with her collaborators featuring the Sepulveda Wildlife Area and her mucs in cups project, Dr. Kevin Czajkowski and Janet Struble from the University of Toledo Mission EARTH team, Robbie Breadon from CommonGroundNI.org from Northern Ireland, UK; and Vicki Rae Harder-Thorne from Earth Heart Farms LLC in Ohio.

The poster is being presented on the web on Tuesday, at 3pm to 3:30 pm MT on Zoom by invitation (to see the poster email leboc@coyote.csusb.edu). This poster links NEO research on literature and education policy and practice to repurposing two farm settings that involve students with climate science by planting and stewarding trees and other environmentally sustainable practices.

NEO is inviting Los Angeles area students to participate in the upcoming annual area Bird Count, adventures in Urban Forestry, and other projects involving citizen science resources. The results can buoy academic and social success while connecting culture, songs and stories. Students use GLOBE resources and methods while promoting stewardship of natural resources. NEO engages students through new teaching methods, including Musical Linguistics™.

For more information, write leboc@coyote.csusb.edu for the pdf of the Annual Meeting poster or to answer questions or dialogue about possible exchanges of resources.

For more information about Musical Linguistics™, touring or training, call 424-332-6552.

Musical linguistics: How music and artistic creativity when delivered as a linguistic practice, help students master academic skills in English language arts (csusb.edu)

For Scrabble pages with hundreds of "bird" words: www.waterbuddyca.org (give away)

on the Birds Count page, look for the download link.

