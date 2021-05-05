GAISF .sport Domain Expands to Sports Media; Around the Rings First Partner

From: AroundTheRings.com -- Olympic Games Experts Lausanne , Other Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Longstanding Olympic Movement specialist media outlet Around the Rings has become the first media organisation to deploy the .sport domain name.



The partnership enables readers to quickly check the availability of .sport domains from the Around the Rings website and newsletter. The move follows adoption of the .sport domain by International Federations, leading sports brands, teams, athletes and even cities aiming to showcase their sporting activities.



"Thanks to their extensive audiences, sport-focused media outlets can have a special role to play in further spreading the adoption of the .sport domain. As a reader for many years, I am very pleased to see Around the Rings join the .sport family," said GAISF President Raffaele Chiulli.



"GAISF secured the .sport domain against strong commercial competition with the aim of seeing it used properly to promote sport. We know that Around the Rings readers represent exactly the kind of organisations we would like to see using the domain and we're happy to be able to put this search tool right alongside daily updates about important developments in the sports world."



A search form running in spaces usually reserved for advertising helps Around the Rings readers a chance to determine availability and how to secure their own .sport domain.



Meanwhile, Around the Rings is already available via aroundtherings.sport and atr.sport. It plans to transition to being natively hosted under the .sport domain as part of an ongoing website redesign.



"We've had a long and very positive relationship with GAISF and SportAccord, and followed the efforts to secure the .sport domain with interest.



"It's great for sport to have a clearly identifiable online home. We are delighted to be a part of it and can recommend a .sport name to our readers," said Sheila Scott Hula, publisher of Around the Rings.



About GAISF



GAISF is the Global Association of International Sports Federations, an umbrella body composed of autonomous and independent International Sports Federations and other international sport and event related organisations.



Founded in 1967, GAISF is a key pillar of the wider sports movement and acts as the voice for its 128 Members, Associate Members and observers, which include both Olympic and non-Olympic sports organisations.



For more information: gaisf@gaisf.sport


