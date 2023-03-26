Sunday, March 26, 2023

Please now do a list from $1 and up and only value and notable person name

Sure, here's a list of notable people and their corresponding denominations on US banknotes: $1 - George Washington $2 - Thomas Jefferson $5 - Abraham Lincoln $10 - Alexander Hamilton $20 - Andrew Jackson $50 - Ulysses S. Grant $100 - Benjamin Franklin $500 - William McKinley $1,000 - Grover Cleveland $5,000 - James Madison $10,000 - Salmon P. Chase $100,000 - Woodrow Wilson Note: the $2 banknote now features a portrait of Native American civil rights activist and political leader, Wilma Mankiller.

Now add the list one more field --the quote

Sure, here's the list of notable people, their corresponding denominations on US banknotes, and a famous quote associated with them: $1 - George Washington Quote: "Happiness and moral duty are inseparably connected." $2 - Thomas Jefferson Quote: "I cannot live without books." $5 - Abraham Lincoln Quote: "In the end, it's not the years in your life that count. It's the life in your years." $10 - Alexander Hamilton Quote: "Those who stand for nothing fall for anything." $20 - Andrew Jackson Quote: "Take time to deliberate; but when the time for action arrives, stop thinking and go in." $50 - Ulysses S. Grant Quote: "The art of war is simple enough. Find out where your enemy is. Get at him as soon as you can. Strike him as hard as you can, and keep moving on." $100 - Benjamin Franklin Quote: "An investment in knowledge pays the best interest." $500 - William McKinley Quote: "War should never be entered upon until every agency of peace has failed." $1,000 - Grover Cleveland Quote: "Sensible and responsible women do not want to vote. The relative positions to be assumed by man and woman in the working out of our civilization were assigned long ago by a higher intelligence than ours." $5,000 - James Madison Quote: "The circulation of confidence is better than the circulation of money." $10,000 - Salmon P. Chase Quote: "My agency in promoting the passage of the National Banking Act was the greatest financial mistake of my life. It has built up a monopoly which affects every interest in the country." $100,000 - Woodrow Wilson Quote: "I not only use all the brains I have, but all I can borrow."

For bank teller use please create their opening cash drawer to have $1,000,000 starting of with 2 of the$100,000 --- Five of the $10,000 Ten of the $5,000 Twenty, Twenty of the $1,000, Fifty of the $100, 100 of The $50, 100 of the twenty, 200 of the $10, 500 of the $5, 1000 of the $2, and fill to the value of $1,000,000 with ones.

Sure, here's what the bank teller's opening cash drawer would look like with a total value of $1,000,000:

2 x $100,000 banknotes = $200,000

5 x $10,000 banknotes = $50,000

10 x $5,000 banknotes = $50,000

20 x $1,000 banknotes = $20,000

50 x $100 banknotes = $5,000

100 x $50 banknotes = $5,000

100 x $20 banknotes = $2,000

200 x $10 banknotes = $2,000

500 x $5 banknotes = $2,500

1,000 x $2 banknotes = $2,000

Remaining balance in $1 banknotes = $661,500

Total: $1,000,000