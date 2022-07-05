Speaker
Funding Searching Leaders, Directors, and C Suite: Middle Market, Private & Family Business
Gary W. Patterson
Atlanta, GA
Tuesday, July 5, 2022


For over 30 years, helping Small and Middle Market Leadership globally improve profitability, increase cashflow, reduce risk
 
For healthcare, sustainable agriculture and other businesses leaders who want to exploit this crazy, new economy and maintain bottom line profits to create and fund opportunities.

July 5, 2022 – Metro Atlanta – Fiscal Sustainability and Merger and Acquisition (M&A) expert Gary W. Patterson, FiscalDoctor®, is sharing recent research and asking for your thoughts.

Was just told on my sustainability project that the new mantra out of Silicon Valley is clearly "get to breakeven on your own". Brings back old unpleasant memories of how we adapted in earlier funding famines.

Agree, disagree, or your thoughts re new funding climate

Who should consider commenting or talking?

  • Corporate directors, key committee chairs and board chairs
  • Corporate officers and C-suite executives
  • Shareholders, stakeholders, and regulators
  • SMB, middle market and global 2000

 Again, what do you think, are you hearing etc.?

About FiscalDoctor® Inc

Gary Patterson, president & CEO of FiscalDoctor Inc., works with leaders who want to uncover their blind spot before it finds them, so they can make better decisions. He can also help increase your profitability. Gary can be reached at 678-319-4739 or gary@FiscalDoctor.com 

Author of Million Dollar Blind Spots: 20/20 Vision for Financial Growth and Best Practices for Long-Term Business Health

