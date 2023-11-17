Fun, Free Thanksgiving Printables

The FreePrintable.net websites have hundreds of shopping lists, gift tags, coloring pages and more to instantly download and print for the Thanksgiving holiday.
"There are so many fun and functional Thanksgiving printables
that it would be hard to list them all," said Kay Savetz, the sites' creator. "From flyers to activities, visitors are sure to find something to save them time and money this holiday season"
Some of the printables are perfect for planning Thanksgiving dinner at home or events at school or the office. FreePrintableGroceryList.com has Thanksgiving shopping lists
and menu planners, there's a Thanksgiving-themed event planner
at PrintablePlanners.net, and several holiday to-do lists
at PrintableToDoList.com. For promoting events, there are Thanksgiving flyers
, including for a turkey dinner and a fall festival, at PrintableFlyerTemplates.net. PrintableSigns.net has business signs
such as "Closed for Thanksgiving" along with "Happy Thanksgiving"
The Thanksgiving coloring pages
at FreePrintableColoringPages.net feature turkeys, acorns, fall leaves, cornucopia, family scenes and other iconic images to color. ThanksgivingPrintables.net has even more coloring pages, along with games
, signs, mazes, fun facts and greeting cards.
There are several Thanksgiving letterhead
designs at FreeLetterheadTemplates.net, with full-color illustrations of turkeys, fall leaves, cornucopias, pilgrim hats, pumpkins and so on. Plus, visitors to FreePrintableStationery.net and PageBorders.net will find even more stationery
and borders
.
For sharing at potlucks or just for home reference, there are illustrated recipe cards
from FreePrintableRecipeCards.net, available in lined or unlined versions. Each design is free as a PDF or $7 for a DOC version that can be typed into using Microsoft Word before printing. FreePrintableGiftTags.net has Thanksgiving-themed gift tags
to attach to presents or food treats.
FamilyTreeTemplates.net has traditional as well as holiday-themed family trees
that make a great gift or family conversation piece at Thanksgiving.
FreePrintableCertificates.net is the place to go for commemorative holiday and "thank you" certificates
. Each is free as a PDF or $5 for an editable DOC version. For holiday faxing
, there's a Thanksgiving fax cover sheet at FreeFaxCoverSheets.net.
Another convenient option is to instantly download the Thanksgiving Pack
, which contains 50 specially curated printables for just $12.
"I'm pleased with the selection of printables for fall and winter holidays," Savetz said. "Beyond Thanksgiving, the FreePrintable.net sites have lots to print for Hanukkah, Christmas and the new year"
There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables
sites created by Savetz Publishing
, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.