From Operating Room to Courtroom: A Physician's Thrilling Journey in 'Call From the Jailhouse'

Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Author: Rick Novak

Publisher: Extasy Books

ISBN: 978-1-4874-3951-4

In his latest novel, Call From the Jailhouse, Rick Novak masterfully crafts a captivating legal thriller that delves deep into the intricate dynamics of love, ambition, and the blurred lines between justice and personal desires.



As the narrative unfolds, readers are introduced to Sam Vella, an attractive anesthesiologist who has recently experienced a divorce from his gorgeous and brilliant Cicely Jackson Vella, a prominent defense attorney based in San Francisco.



Cicely had a bachelor's degree from Harvard, a law degree from Yale, and a former title of Miss. New Hampshire.



The story takes off with a frantic phone call from Sam to Cicely, delivering the astonishing news that he finds himself incarcerated in San Mateo County jail, facing a murder accusation.



Cicely is shocked and cannot fathom the idea that her former spouse could be implicated in a murder. Sam had been a brilliant and compassionate medical professional, seemingly incapable of taking another person's life.



However, we discover that Sam's medical career took a downturn when he made a critical mistake while working in the operating room of a hospital. This decision led to his departure from the mainstream anesthesia field. He was compelled to generate income by administering ketamine in dental offices to pay his living expenses and four hundred and fifty thousand dollars in student loans.



As for Sam and Cicely's relationship, their irreparable differences during their marriage ultimately led to their divorce, and intriguingly, Cicely dumped Sam. Nonetheless, she still has deep feelings for Sam.



After some self-reflection, Cicely agrees to help Sam, and her decision marks the onset of a thrilling legal drama where justice and love intersect in a precarious dance.



The story rewinds and takes us back six months to Sam's life, unexpectedly veering down a new and consequential path, which we soon realize has profound consequences.



We delve into how Sam was caught in a passionate yet forbidden affair with Scarlett, an alluring, married woman whose husband is a billionaire.



Their first encounter occurred at a bar just two miles from Stanford University, a place Sam frequented regularly.



When Sam first laid eyes on Scarlett, she was seated with her best friend, Stella, and to him, her beauty seemed like a masterpiece sculpted by the hands of God. "He was drawn to her like a parched man to an ice-cold spring."



As their clandestine relationship gradually unfolds, it becomes clear that Sam's feelings for Scarlett are growing more intense, even as he grapples with her domineering personality.



The narrative turns dramatically in the novel's final chapters, zeroing in on Sam's unexpected entanglement in a high-profile murder trial. The story delves into the complex web of a multi-million-dollar double homicide case infused with desire, wealth, intrigue, and scandal. And as the pages unfold, we find ourselves immersed in riveting courtroom proceedings, where the stakes are high, and the tension is palpable. And just when you think you've seen it all, be prepared for an unexpected and jaw-dropping twist that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

In this gripping novel, Novak skillfully explores love, ambition, and the complex interplay between justice and personal desires. The central characters, Sam and Cicely undergo profound transformations.

Sam's journey from beleaguered anesthesiologist to unjustly accused murder suspect showcases Novak's talent for crafting multi-dimensional characters.

Cicely grapples with her role as a brilliant defense attorney torn between professional instincts and personal emotions, adding depth to her character and setting the stage for a thrilling legal drama. Scarlett, an enigmatic woman, brings complexity to the narrative as Sam becomes entangled in a passionate yet forbidden affair.

Novak's portrayal of their relationship delves into the intricacies of desire and temptation. The suspense leads to a high-stakes murder trial infused with desire, wealth, intrigue, and scandal, filled with unexpected twists that culminate in a jaw-dropping climax.

Call From the Jailhouse is a must-read for legal thriller fans, offering emotional depth, intricate character development, and surprising revelations, leaving readers eagerly anticipating Rick Novak's next literary masterpiece.



Follow Here To Read Norm's Interview With Rick Novak



