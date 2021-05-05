FreePrintable.net Sites Reach 55,000 Printables

The first website in the FreePrintable.net family of fun and useful sites was launched in 2005, with a small selection to instantly download and print. Now, a new milestone has been reached, as the number of items available to download surpassed 55,000 in May 2021. As always, there's a free version of each printable.

"I'm so pleased to be celebrating 55,000 printables," said Kevin Savetz, the sites' creator. "It was just a year and a half ago that the sites hit 50,000 printables in total. FreePrintable.net has grown to around 100 sites, going well beyond the original printable business cards and coloring pages I first offered."

FreePrintable.net now offers business forms, medical forms, calendars, classroom printables and lots more for home, school and business use.

FreePrintableCertificates.net has more nearly 2,000 printable certificates. PrintablePaper.net has 1,900 lined, graph and specialty papers. FreePrintableStationery.net offers nearly 1,000 free stationery designs. There are also several sites with sample wording for business and personal letters.

"All these years, I've ensured that each of the FreePrintable.net sites has a free option for every printable," Savetz said. "In some cases a PDF version is free while an editable version is free or just a few dollars."

Savetz also owns FaxZero.com, which lets users send a free internet fax, up to five faxes of three pages each per day, or send more and longer faxes (or fax internationally) at a low rate.

There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.