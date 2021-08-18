Free Zoom Program to Restore Who You Are

My free zoom program, "The Journey Home" with me, Marilyn Redmond, is Friday August 20, 2021 at 4:00pm - 5:00pm (MDT). It is the perfect opportunity to be free of the past and claim my inheritance as a whole, loved, and unique person in the universe. Take back your power that is within your heart and move into being happy, joyous, and free of your ego and past harms.

Register at: https://tockify.com/shamanscampevents/detail/201/1629496800000.

Zoom Meeting:https://us04web.zoom.us/j/2568670563?pwd=eHl6THBBSUxVMVo2U2ZSVlM4OTladz09.

Or, go to Angelicasgifts.com https://angelicasgifts.com/events.htm and click on the "click here" under events to join.

The process is about moving beyond the consciousness of the ego driven life and releasing it. Then you replace the negative emotional energies and messages that keep us from our birthright. We are born in the love of the universe. This program is designed to move into a higher awareness of your origin in a caring universe.

There is always more to learn on the path of spirituality and personal growth. I will never graduate as the levels of vibration and frequencies of awareness continue upward. Nevertheless, I realized I needed to acknowledge my part; I wanted to move into a better place beyond the past harms. For that reason, I discovered that releasing my part of the past for others and myself with forgiveness and gratitude frees me to do this. This allows me to move into a higher perception of unconditional love that is our source.

It is the shift from being a victim and powerless into your being successful in your life. This experiential program will guide your inner growth through the passage of Third Dimension into the Fifth Dimension of a higher perception. Understanding the dynamics of the energies needing to be released will bring a new perception for a straightforward and simple transition. You will also unite your inner child into maturity. Moving into the light from the dark is a process. Love never fails.

With understanding that these energies can move into a better place with your request brings power back into your life. Your soul is restored to wholeness. Releasing the past for a new day, brings you closer to your source of joy, well being, and health.

My work offers tools, information, and help to grow beyond disease and difficulties into health. I share from my own experience and wisdom for wholeness, health, and reality in healing my own traumatic life of addictions, mental illness, domestic violence, PTSD, depression, and more.

My books are being distributed internationally to prisons and used as a booked study in San Quentin. I was just included in the current, prodigious book, "Who's Who in America. This concept is explained further in my books, You Tubes, readings, and counseling.

I have a BA and am an ordained minister for spiritual counseling, readings, regression, healing, & past lives. I am on the International Board for Regression Therapy, IBRT, and a member of the American Board of Hypnotherapy, ABH. In addition, I am a spiritual teacher, speaker, and medium offering information from the other side for illness, relationships, and issues in your life. You can find health, happiness, and prosperity.

Check out my website, https://www.angelicasgifts.com /

Books: at https://www.amazon.com/Marilyn-Redmond/e/B0069WIKDC

Barnes and Nobel https://www.barnesandnoble.com/s/Marilyn+Redmond?_requestid=16065424 176 videos on You Tube at https://www.youtube.com/user/puyallup98372

Blog at http://marilynredmondbooks.blogspot.com

Contact me at marilyn@angelicasgifts.com