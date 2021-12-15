Free Printable 2022 Calendars

FreePrintable.net, known for its high-quality free and low-cost printables, has again launched an annual calendar website. Printable2022calendars.com has dozens of 2022 calendar designs to instantly download and print for free.

"As has been the case since I first offered a standalone calendar site more than a decade ago, everything at Printable2022calendars.com is free to download and print," said Kevin Savetz, the site's creator. "There are monthly, year-on-a-page and specialty calendars, each in PDF or editable DOC format."

Visitors to Printable2022calendars.com will find Monday start calendars, large print monthly calendars, year-on-a-page calendars with holidays in red, a vertical list calendar, calendars with the next month at the bottom, wallet-sized calendars and even cute and colorful decorative calendars.

The popular monthly calendars can be downloaded one month at a time or all of 2022 at once, in either vertical or horizontal orientation.

The DOC versions open in Microsoft Word or another compatible program so it's easy to type in birthdays, appointments and other information before printing.

"These calendars are great for families, businesses and schools alike," Savetz said. "And for 2022 planning needs, there are planners at PrintablePlanners.net, to do lists at PrintableToDoList.com and lots more organizational printables at the various FreePrintable.net sites."

There's also the option to purchase specially curated themed mini collections, such as the 2022 Get Organized Pack. Each Printables Pack is available in one convenient download, and they can be viewed at FreePrintable.net. The Get Organized Pack is just $19 and includes 30 planning-related printables, from menu planners to cleaning checklists to password trackers. There's even a 2023 calendar.

