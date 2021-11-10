From: Kathryn Troutman - Federal Career Coach(r) Baltimore , MD Wednesday, November 10, 2021



Free Federal Jobs Book Available to Vets for Veterans Day 2021 November 10, 2021 | Washington, DC. The US Government is hiring Veterans, and their Federal Resume has to match the requirements in the USAJOBS announcement to get Best Qualified, Referred, Interviewed, and Hired. To help vets learn how to apply and write the correct resume, author and leading fedjobs expert Kathryn Troutman is offering them a free paper copy of her Jobseeker's Guide, 8th Ed.: Ten Steps to a Federal Job® for Military and Spouses. Troutman's Ten Steps to a Federal Job® creates a roadmap for jobseekers applying for work with the Federal government. In addition to being in her books, the Ten Steps are also taught in a certification program for military transition counselors and employment readiness counselors. Ten Steps to a Federal Job® Workshops are taught by Certified Ten Step Trainers at all Joint Services at more than 500 military installations worldwide. Check your military installation's family and military readiness offices to see if this course is regularly scheduled. If you want to become a Ten Step Certified Trainer, check out the CFJST / CFCC program here. Here are her Ten Steps: Review the Federal Job Process – Learn what job title is right for you. What Federal job title will match your MOC, experience, skills, and education? Also check out this site: www.mil2fedjobs.com Network – Talk to people who work for the Federal government. Ask them what job title they have and is their agency hiring? In the Guidebook, learn about Veterans Preference, 30% or More Disability Hiring Preference, and other special hiring programs. Search for Jobs on USAJOBS.com – You can search by keyword, job title, location, and agency. Find Keywords in the USAJOBS Announcement – Learn how to find the right keywords for your Federal resume with this step. HINT: The important keywords are in the REQUIREMENTS section. Find the "One Year Specialized Experience" paragraph. Match those words in your Federal resume. Find the Core Competencies – Most USAJOBS announcements will list 3 to 7 core competencies that are important. Be sure to cover them in your Federal resume. Write the Federal Resume – The Jobseeker's Guide presents the BEST Federal resume format for 2021. It is on average 5 pages, includes keywords, is NOT in a bullet format, is NOT in a block format. And this Outline Format Federal Resume is easy for the human resources specialists and the hiring managers to read to find your qualifications. Address Accomplishments, KSAs & Questionnaires – Be sure to add 3 or 4 Accomplishments to your resume that will stand out above your job duties. You need to be impressive and show that you meet your agency's mission. Show how you saved time and/or money, improved operations, and worked through COVID-19. Apply for Federal Jobs – This is a two-part process. First, set up your Profile section (this takes an hour). Then apply for the job with Part 2 of the application. Be sure to give yourself all the credit that you can on the Questionnaire assessment "test." Track and Follow Up on Your Applications – Surprise! You can get the results from your applications. Read the emails that will come from USAJOBS. And you can go to your Application Tracking page and follow up. Interview for the Federal Job and Learn How to Negotiate Your Offer. The Federal job interview is a test. You will be scored while you are talking. Be prepared with guidance from the book. Congratulations! If you receive an offer, sometimes you can negotiate your Step, Sign-On Bonus, or Student Loan Repayment. Read the book to find out how. FREE BOOK OFFER, MILITARY PERSONNEL: Send an email to resume@resume-place.com. Subject line: Free Book, Your Name. In the email, include your service, service dates, your MOC, and what Federal job you are seeking. The Resume Place will mail you a print book – USPS book rate. Begin a stable Federal Career by following the steps in the book! TRANSITION COUNSELORS, EMPLOYMENT READINESS COUNSELORS: You can get Certified and Licensed to teach Ten Steps to a Federal Job® at your installation. Read about the Certified Federal Job Search Trainer / Certified Federal Career Coach Program here.

2022 webinar dates are already posted.

Kathryn Troutman is the Founder and President of Resume Place, Inc., a Federal Career Consulting business located in Baltimore, MD. Her firm specializes in writing and designing professional federal resumes, as well as consulting, coaching and education on the federal hiring process. She is the author of many best-selling federal career books, including the Federal Resume Guidebook, 7th Ed.


