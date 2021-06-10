Free Father's Day Printables

The popular website FreePrintable.com has added dozens of new Father's Day printables in time for the June holiday. Like everything at the site, the new stationery sheets, quotations, coloring pages and games are free to download and print.

The more than 9,200 printables at the site include Father's Day greeting cards, bookmarks, place cards, puzzles and more. Now, site visitors will find 10 new stationery designs with themed illustrations such as neckties along with messages such as World's Best Dad and Happy Father's Day.

Also new are 10 coloring sheets that kids can color in to present to the father figures in their lives. The designs include: Super Dad, fathers with babies, families and a dad and child with a motorcycle and side car.

There are new humorous and inspirational quotations with a Father's Day theme, and each quote is formatted in a distinctive font on a photo background.

Rounding out the new additions are bingo games and mazes. The mazes come in varying difficulty levels and are, of course, Father's Day themed.

There are 40 new Father's Day printables in all, for dads, grandpas, uncles, foster parents and so on. As always, everything at FreePrintable.com is free to instantly download as well as 100% easy and 100% fun.

Since 2008, FreePrintable.com has been offering 100% easy, 100% fun printables for instant download, with no limits on how many copies you can print. From greeting cards to games to coloring pages and everything in between, this site has more than 9,000 school, home and office printables to choose from, all completely free.