Frankie Boyer of Biz Talk Radio Features Michael N. Smith, Co-author of ‘100 Worst Ideas in History’ Audiobook

Orange County, CA—Michael N. Smith, co-author of 100 of the Worst Ideas in History: Humanity's Thundering Brainstorms Turned Blundering Brain Farts, was recently featured on the Frankie Boyer Show, broadcast on Biz Talk Radio. Boyer, a veteran radio talk host known for conducting entertaining and informative interviews, also has a holistic health show on WCRN in Massachusetts. Her ability to converse on business, politics, health, history, sports and societal issues allows Frankie to rapidly shift gears and go light or heavy.

Boyer first wanted to know how the book came about, and she received a rather entertaining answer from Michael Smith: "This happened, believe it or not, at a party I was having at my house, and my co-author, Eric Kasum, was at the party along with about 25 other people. We gathered around the kitchen island, and it just started, as the adult beverages were flowing, that Eric and I both had in our mind maybe 5 or 10 crazy ideas…ideas that seemed like good concepts at the time, but over time went seriously wrong. We started to share them back and forth, as people gathered around, and we played that one-up kind of game and everyone got into it…Afterwards I told Eric this is either a book idea or a college level drinking game…then the book flowed from that experience."

Smith has related, in other interviews, that the whole process of creating 100 of the Worst Ideas in History took three years. From there Boyer and Smith went through various scenarios that are chronicled in the book, and which make the audiobook entertaining and often downright funny. Many of the stories relate to aspects of everyday life, like movies or sports, while others are tales from history that are less well known but compelling and important.

Expert Click Radio · Michael N. Smith, Co-author of '100 of the Worst Ideas in History, on Frankie Boyer Radio Show

What if President McKinley had opted to wear a bullet proof vest and avoided assassination? What if Coke just changed its age-old formula as a devious way to increase sales? What if Burt Reynolds had said yes to the role of James Bond? These are all questions that Michael N. Smith and Eric Kasum dare to ask in their new, laugh-out-loud audiobook, 100 of the Worst Ideas in History: Humanity's Thundering Brainstorms Turned Blundering Brain Farts, with riotous results.

From skinny-dipping presidents to toxic tooth fillings to hit singing groups that can't carry a tune, 100 of the Worst Ideas in History is a celebration of humanity's historical, hysterical stinkin' thinkin'—thundering brainstorms that turned into blundering brain farts—and the astonishing impact they carry to this day.

With decades of entertainment writing and production between them, Michael N. Smith and Eric Kasum know how to deliver content that will have you in stitches—and you might actually learn something along the way as well! Narrated by the authors and a slew of other Hollywood voice actors, 100 of the Worst Ideas in History is a media masterpiece and the perfect companion while commuting, summer travelling, exercising or simply relaxing after a long workday.

"While we do have higher aspirations of helping to reinvigorate an interest in history among students and adults, 100 of the Worst Ideas in History is ultimately a schadenfreude book—taking glee in the misfortunes of others," says Smith.

"This book is for dads, grads, students, summer travelers, anyone who hears that Cliff-Claven-style, know-it-all yammering on at the end of the bar and longs to say, 'Oh, yeah? I can top that one,'" says Smith. "It's designed to give you the ammo to unseat that inebriated windbag and rise to your proper place as the smartest, coolest, grooviest guy or girl in the room.

"Rib-achingly funny, and overflowing with eye-opening snippets of hindsight guaranteed to shock and awe!" —Susan Keefe, Midwest Book Review, 5-stars

"If you're looking for a laugh-riot based on true great ideas turned epic failures, check this audiobook. History lessons were never so hard-to-believe and knee-slappin' funny. You will laugh until it hurts." —John Kelly, Detroit Free Press, 5-stars

100 of the Worst Ideas in History: Humanity's Thundering Brainstorms Turned Blundering Brainfarts (audiobook), Michael N. Smith and Eric Kasum

Michael N. Smith is the founder, executive producer and creative director of Beard Boy Productions, a southern California-based advertising production agency specializing in writing and producing television, video, radio, animation, AR/VR and web content. He has written and produced hundreds of humorous (and not-so-humorous) TV commercials, radio spots and corporate videos over the past 26 years for a gaggle of clients across our great land. He has also worked as a press aide and speech-writer for the New York State Assembly, a radio news reporter and a public relations manager.

His work has garnered numerous honors, including Clio, ADDY, EFFIE, New York Art Directors and TELLY awards. He also created the popular cult comic book character, "Pete the P.O.'d Postal Worker." He's penned features for National Lampoon, Men's Exercise, Orange County Register, Los Angeles Times, Buffalo News, St. Petersburg Times and San Antonio Express News. Mike kids history, but always with love. He lives with his wife, Debora, and son, Andrew, in California.

You can find more information on Michael N. Smith at 100worstideas.com

Eric Kasum has written speeches for former President George H.W. Bush, as well as President Ronald Reagan's chief of staff and former attorney general, Edwin Meese. As a journalist, he has reported for Los Angeles Times, New York Times magazine, and CBS News. Eric has also written for a respected think tank in Washington, D.C. He is founder and CEO of the Imagine Institute, a working group committed to promoting peace, and host of the Imagine Peace Conference at UC Berkeley. His work has appeared in The Huffington Post as well as more than 100 newspapers and magazines around the world. He lives in Hawaii.

You can find more information on Eric Kasum at 100worstideas.com

