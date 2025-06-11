Eugenia Foxworth of Foxworth Realty Sponsors the 53rd Annual Skyscraper Cycling Classic Harlem, NYC Foxworth Realty is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 53rd Annual Skyscraper Cycling Classic, scheduled for Sunday, June 15, 2025. The event begins at 8:45 a.m. in the heart of Harlem, New York City. This iconic event, recognized as the second-longest-running criterium in the United States, inspires athletes and strengthens community bonds. Eugenia Foxworth, the esteemed founder of Foxworth Realty, has been a dedicated advocate for the arts, culture, and community development. Her commitment to enriching the lives of Harlem residents aligns perfectly with the mission of the Skyscraper Cycling Classic, which promotes athleticism while celebrating the vibrant local culture. "The Skyscraper Cycling Classic is not just a race; it's a celebration of our community's spirit and resilience," said Eugenia Foxworth. "I am proud to support an event that brings the community together, fosters youth engagement, and showcases Harlem on the global stage." The Skyscraper Cycling Classic attracts elite cyclists from across the nation and around the world, showcasing their skills on a challenging course that winds through the historic streets of Harlem. In addition to the thrilling races, the event features community activities, food vendors, and entertainment, making it a must-attend occasion for people of all ages. Founded in 1973 by David Walker, a former African American New York Police Community Affairs Detective, the event has attracted national and international champions, including Olympic Silver medalist Nelson Beasley Vailes, a Harlem native and member of the US Bicycle Hall of Fame, who will serve as this year's official spokesperson. The Skyscraper Cycling Classic is more than just a race; it embodies a legacy of perseverance, athleticism, and culture. As a key sponsor, Foxworth Realty will help ensure the success of this year's event, promoting not only the spirit of competition but also the importance of community involvement and support for local initiatives. Join us in celebrating the 53rd Annual Skyscraper Cycling Classic on June 15, 2025. For more information about the event, please contact unitysportspro@gmail.com or call 347-948-6479. About Foxworth Realty Foxworth Realty is a leading real estate firm committed to enhancing the Harlem community through advocacy, development, and support for local arts and culture. Founded by Eugenia Foxworth, the firm believes in the transformative power of community engagement and strives to create opportunities for residents and businesses alike. For interview inquiries, contact Double XXposure angelo@dxxnyc.com 201 224 6570