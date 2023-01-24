Tuesday, January 24, 2023

January 24, 2023

Alan Weiss

401/884-42353

Alan@summitconsulting.com

Four Named to Million Dollar Consulting® Hall of Fame

Four outstanding consultants from diverse disciplines and four countries have been inducted into the Million Dollar Consulting® Hall of Fame, by Alan Weiss, PhD, the globally-acclaimed "consultant's consultant." Criteria for membership in this elite group are:

• Serving as an exemplar to others in the profession.

• Manifesting the highest levels of integrity, ethics, and accountability.

• Achieving significant annual revenue and profit improvement.

• Contributing intellectual capital to the consulting profession.

• Engaging in continuing, challenging, personal and professional development.

• Taking prudent risk and demonstrating resilience.

The inductees and an excerpt of their citations are:

Sarah Hathorn

CEO of Hathorn Consulting Group, she specializes in the proprietary Creating Successful Corporate DNA™ approach to corporate and executive leadership consulting. She is an internationally sought-after thought leader and has worked with companies in over 39 countries and 40 industries. She collaborates globally with Fortune 500 companies. Her client list is a virtual "Who's Who" of elite companies and top C-Suite executives.

Sarah focuses on ensuring organizations have the right DNA permeating their leadership deck, workplace culture, business strategy, talent pipeline, and departmental teams. The conscientious alignment of those essential value strands helps to improve and accelerate multiple levels of company productivity, performance, and profitability.

Sarah's leadership tips, insights, and advice have been published by the New York Times, Chicago Tribune, U.S. News & World Report, and Forbes.com – as well as many other major publications and media outlets. Sarah lives in Atlanta, Georgia, with her husband.

https://hathornconsultinggroup.com

Christian Muntean

Christian Muntean has helped hundreds of businesses rapidly grow, increase profitability, and expand their impact. He primarily works with entrepreneurial business leaders who are scaling their businesses or preparing for exit or succession. He partners with owners, boards, and executive teams as they make game-changing decisions.





He has a Masters in Organizational Leadership from Eastern University. He is a Master Coach through Marshall Goldsmith Stakeholder Centered Coaching. Additionally, he is a Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) specializing in building freedom for owners while dramatically increasing the value of their businesses.



Christian is the author of The Successful New CEO and Conflict and Leadership. He is a frequent guest on podcasts and was a regular contributor to Forbes.com.





Christian lives in Anchorage, Alaska with his wife and three active children. He enjoys woodworking and practices Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.



www.christianmuntean.com christian@christianmuntean.com

Jeff Skipper

Organizations around the world struggle to implement dramatic change. That's where Jeff Skipper comes in. An expert in accelerating change, Jeff guides corporate leaders to ignite engagement, convert grudging compliance into deep commitment, and realize their strategic goals.



Based in Canada, Jeff is an international change leadership consultant and speaker. For more than twenty-five years, clients such as Bayer, BP, and The Salvation Army have engaged him to achieve dramatic results during strategic transformation by focusing on the people side of change.



He holds a master's degree in organizational psychology and is a Certified Change Management Professional. As CEO of a transformation services company, he grew it to seven figures in just five years. When he isn't traveling, you might find him driving a Zamboni at the local community arena.

https://www.jeffskipperconsulting.com

Lisa Te Slaa

Lisa Te Slaa is the founder of Precision Leadership Group. She is a high-performance business consultant, executive coach, and expert in developing leaders at all levels of an organization.

Successful companies hire Lisa to help set and implement strategy, unlock the potential of their leaders, and create super successful teams. She has a passionate, no-nonsense approach to equipping leaders with the tools they require to succeed in life and business. She is a life-long learner who brings refreshing energy and enthusiasm to every aspect of her work.

Based in the US, Lisa has worked across a variety of industries including manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, construction, and banking. When she's not working, you will most likely find her spending time with family, dabbling in real estate, playing in the stock market, traveling, or investing in her own personal development. Sitting still is NOT in her vocabulary!

https://precisionleadershipgroup.com

The announcement was made on AlansForums.com, where Dr. Weiss noted, "These people are readily acknowledged by their world-class peers to be fitting inductees. I'm proud to be associated with all of them." The award inscription included the notation of "…the distinction of being regarded by peers as one of the world leaders in consulting, as evidenced by empirical accomplishments in client results, professional contributions, and intellectual property." The formal acknowledgements will be made at the annual Hall of Fame Meeting in March at the Lotte Palace Hotel in New York City.

More details can be found on the Summit Consulting Group, Inc. web site at: https://alanweiss.com/growth-experiences/million-dollar-consulting-hall-of-fame/

