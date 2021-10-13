Forgiveness Impacts Your Health and Wealth

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Saturday, October 2nd, Sirius XM Radio's Wealthy Ways Show aired Dr. Willie Jolley's interview with founding Pastor of The Adoration and Peace Baptist Church and CEO of Face of Forgiveness LLC, Dr. Johannes Christian.

In 2001, at age 50, while driving home along Interstate 70, Christian lost his eyesight due to the actions of a troubled teen who threw a seven-pound rock from an overpass.

The rock exploded through the windshield and hit Christian in the face. In addition to losing his eyesight, his face was severely injured.

Christian has had over 40 surgeries and has learned how to navigate the world as a blind person. He decided to forgive the young man who threw the rock and even helped him get a G.E.D. and to go onto community college.

Christian's a book, Face Of Forgiveness: A Memoir, is changing the mindset of people all around the world.

Dr. Johannes Christian's powerful interview with Dr. Willie Jolley is now available on his Wealthy Ways Podcast. During the interview, Dr. Christian shares his story and the impact forgiveness can have on people as well as their family, health and wealth.

The Willie Jolley Wealthy Ways Show airs every Saturday at 4pm ET, and Tuesday and Thursday at 6pm ET on Sirius XM 141 HUR Voices. Dr. Willie Jolley's Wealthy Ways podcast is available on C Suite Radio, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Tunein, iHeartRadio and Spotify.

Dr. Jolley also has a featured segment, "Wake and Win with Dr. Willie Jolley," on the Erica Campbell Show. His proven principles and strategies in his best-selling book, An Attitude of Excellence, are the result of work with Ford Motors, helping them come back from the brink of bankruptcy.

Dr. Jolley has gone on to be named "One of the Outstanding Five Speakers in the World" by the 175,000 members of Toastmasters International. He currently speaks virtually and internationally to organizations that want and need a comeback mindset.

To learn more about Dr. Willie Jolley and his speaking and professional development company, please visit www.winwithwillie.com.

