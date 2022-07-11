ForensisGroup, The Expert of Experts, Led by Mercy Steenwyk Inspires Truth, Learning and Justice

ForensisGroup, The Expert of Experts®, and a leader in providing experts, expert witnesses and consultants for legal, insurance, other private and public agencies in various disciplines, inspires truth, learning and justice based on Founder and CEO, Mercy Tolentino Steenwyk's leadership.

Through a deep sense of purpose, clarity of mission and the power of a company culture based on core values, Mercy Tolentino Steenwyk has led the nationwide expert consulting firm for 30 years. "I founded ForensisGroup so that we can bring the best minds in the country to those who need to find out what happened when things go wrong. We built the firm based on the strategy of excellence through human connection. Social justice through our services is the company's social purpose. After all, it is human connection that is going to make our world a better place.," she explained.

After immigrating from the Philippines, Mercy worked in Corporate America before founding ForensisGroup. "I am grateful for the opportunities that I have had. Those opportunities were made available to me through education. I believe that if we focus on giving back so that people are educated and informed, we can leave our planet better than we found it. It is our responsibility. At ForensisGroup we want to lead by example for other companies as well as individuals," she said.

ForensisGroup is committed to giving back and promoting the importance of education globally. To honor Ms. Steenwyk's heritage, ForensisGroup For Others was established to send students to school and provide meals and vitamins to undernourished children two times a week in rural areas of the Philippines. ForensisGroup customers are also engaged in giving back. Upon the close of an engagement, customers select a charity identified by ForensisGroup and a donation is made on their behalf. "Every single initiative touches someone. Collectively, we can make a difference," she said.