ForensisGroup, The Expert of Experts, Led by Mercy Steenwyk Inspires Truth, Learning and Justice

About ForensisGroup
ForensisGroup, The Expert of Experts®, is a leader in providing experts, consultants, and witnesses for legal, insurance and other complex controversies and litigious problems. Founded in 1991, ForensisGroup is known for its integrity by bringing the best experts together to help uncover the truth. With over 3,000 experts and consultants specializing in business, engineering and construction, environmental and science-related areas, the firm has served over 20,000 clients in over 30,000 cases. Recognized as a Top 100 Women-Owned and Minority-owned business in Los Angeles, ForensisGroup is committed to being socially responsible to local and global communities. ForensisGroup has been voted the Best Expert Provider in the National Law Journal and has been AM’s Best Client Recommended Expert Service Provider for over ten years. For more information, visit the new website at ForensisGroup.com or call 800-555-5542.
