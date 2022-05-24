ForensisGroup, The Expert of Experts, Adds Consulting Services to Expert Witness Services

ForensisGroup, The Expert of Experts®, and a leader in providing experts, expert witnesses and consultants for legal, insurance, and other litigious matters, has added consulting services to services provided by its group of credentialed experts.

"As our world becomes more complex, our experts are being sought for more than disputed matters. Experts are often called on to help organizations with strategy, research, new product introductions, customer inquiries and more. While ForensisGroup is known for providing expert witnesses, our experts have years of experience and deep knowledge in their respective fields. In these days of the 'Great Resignation,' expert consultants can be a great resource for companies," commented Mercy T. Steenwyk, President of ForensisGroup.

Independent consultants have been helping businesses for years. From supporting CEOs and business owners with business strategy to providing feasibility studies and analyzing research data, expert consultants are an integral part of today's complex business environment. "Our experts do consult when they are contracted for an assignment. However, it is sometimes an afterthought to a difficult case or conflict. It makes perfect sense for ForensisGroup to formally expand the services of our expert witnesses. Our experts are more than capable and are often one of a few in their respective fields. And, when you do not know how or where to look, it can be hard to find them. We have built our group of experts by knowing who they are, their range of expertise and their credentials," she said.

ForensisGroup recently released a new website that streamlines the search process, making it more efficient for clients to request an expert witness or consultant. The customer completes an intake form explaining their needs. From there, the ForensisGroup team works on identifying experts, interviewing, and conducting confidential checks until the right expert or experts are identified. "Our in-house team are experts in finding the right expert witness or consultant required for the case or project. We have worked with thousands of clients and experts with great success. While we leverage technology to provide an expeditious turnaround to a request, every request gets personal attention so that we can provide the best of the best. After all, we are the Expert of Experts," she concluded.