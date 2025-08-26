ForensisGroup Highlights Experts’ Pivotal Role in LA Wildfire Recovery and Litigation

Seven months on, wildfire-impacted communities rely on independent expertise to help attorneys advocate for fair claims and just outcomes

ForensisGroup, known in the legal and insurance communities as The Expert of Experts®, underscores that seven months after the Los Angeles wildfires, communities across the region are still navigating complex claims, coverage disputes and litigation. In this next phase of recovery, independent experts are pivotal—clarifying technical facts, quantifying losses and equipping attorneys to advocate effectively for families, businesses and municipalities.

Wildfire matters rarely hinge on a single discipline. Legal teams often require cause-and-origin and fire behavior analysis; electrical and utility safety expertise; forestry, meteorology and air-quality science; structural and geotechnical engineering; construction cost estimating and code-upgrade analysis; environmental remediation; claims-handling and bad-faith evaluations; forensic accounting for business interruption; and medical and psychological damages assessments. Credible, well-documented expert work helps establish what happened, why it happened, what it will take to make people whole and who is responsible.

"Recovery for wildfire-impacted communities is about more than rebuilding structures—it's about restoring trust," said Mercy Steenwyk, CEO and Founder of ForensisGroup. "When families and small businesses are navigating coverage questions, scope disagreements or liability disputes, objective, credentialed experts bring clarity that keeps the process grounded in Nothing But the Truth®."

"Across these cases, experts provide the independent fact-finding and analysis that attorneys need to support their clients," added Emily Steenwyk, Director at ForensisGroup. "From documenting fire spread and smoke impacts to evaluating construction costs, code compliance and claims-handling practices, their work translates complex technical issues into clear, defensible insights for negotiations, mediation and trial."

ForensisGroup connects legal teams with thoroughly vetted specialists across thousands of technical, scientific, medical, financial and engineering disciplines—so that the experts' work can illuminate the facts, support sound decision-making and help communities move forward.