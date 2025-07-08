ForensisGroup Celebrates Over Three Decades of Truth and Expertise

The Expert of Experts® Reflects on a Legacy of Impact, Trust and Service

ForensisGroup, known in the legal and insurance communities as The Expert of Experts®, proudly celebrates its 34th anniversary this year. Founded in 1991, the firm has become a trusted resource for attorneys, insurers and organizations navigating complex legal matters—delivering Nothing But the Truth® for over three decades.

With more than 8,000 expert specialties, ForensisGroup has supported over 20,000 clients across 30,000+ cases, providing experienced expert witnesses and consultants whose insights often determine case outcomes. From environmental disputes to financial forensics, product liability to construction claims, ForensisGroup has built a reputation on rigor, reliability and results.

Beyond case support, ForensisGroup's experts have contributed to significant outcomes – helping to prevent dangerous chemicals from entering the food supply, ensuring engineering safety in high-rise construction and supporting legal efforts to keep oil and hazardous materials out of our oceans. These are just a few of the ways the firms' work has helped shape a safer and more just world.

"When I founded ForensisGroup in 1991, I set out to build a firm that stood for integrity," said Mercy Steenwyk, CEO and Founder. "We don't just connect experts to cases—we uncover truth, empower clarity and elevate the standards of expert testimony. That's why our promise has always been Nothing But the Truth®."

A women- and minority-owned business based in Southern California, ForensisGroup is consistently recognized for its leadership and social responsibility. The firm has been named a Top 100 Women-Owned and Minority-Owned Business in Los Angeles and has received multiple accolades, including being recognized as the Best Expert Provider by the National Law Journal.

"Our longevity comes from our people—our experts, our team and our clients," said Emily Steenwyk, Director. "We're proud of the role we play in the justice system and even prouder of the trust we've earned. As we look ahead, we remain committed to being a force for truth, clarity and impact—both in the courtroom and in our communities."

ForensisGroup continues to invest in innovative tools, rigorous vetting, and educational resources to ensure that their clients receive unmatched service, insight, and support—case after case.