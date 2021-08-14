Forbidden Power's 2nd Trailer Released

Saturday, August 14, 2021

Now in it's 3rd year, Forbidden Power gets a 2nd trailer released. While the first trailer in 2018 emphized the large production and action, this new trailer shows more of the story and cast. But stick around till the end of the 90 second trailer, and see part of the 'money shot' that helped win Forbidden Power win it's 38 international first-place awards.