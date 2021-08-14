Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > Forbidden Power's 2nd Trailer Released
Text Movie
Forbidden Power's 2nd Trailer Released
From:
Paul Kyriazi - Feature Film Director Paul Kyriazi - Feature Film Director
Los Angeles, CA
Saturday, August 14, 2021

 
Video Clip: Click to Watch

Now in it's 3rd year, Forbidden Power gets a 2nd trailer released. While the first trailer in 2018 emphized the large production and action, this new trailer shows more of the story and cast. But stick around till the end of the 90 second trailer, and see part of the 'money shot' that helped win Forbidden Power win it's 38 international first-place awards. 

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/J-fcy9O3LQ4" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Paul Kyriazi
Group: Feature Film Director
Dateline: Los Angeles, CA United States
Direct Phone: 310-826-0222
Jump To Paul Kyriazi - Feature Film Director Jump To Paul Kyriazi - Feature Film Director
Contact Click to Contact