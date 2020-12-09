For Wed 6 sharp, set your zoom and meeting codes and join the Book Publicists of So Cal in their Holiday Mixer and IRWIN Awards

Come for the craft and the company and enter next October 2021 with your own entry

Here it is! And you must set up your zoom meeting for tomorrow night to catch the IRWIN AWARDS and Holiday Christmas Bash.

The Award, the 26th Annual IRWIN Award named for Irwin Zucker is a part of the holiday magic now on Zoom usually held at the Sportsman's Lodge in the San Fernando Valley. For now, you would be best served to set up the following Zoom link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82410725577?pwd=Vmh2V0RMdnZ6RitpS1Q0ZHE2ck9Zdz09

Join us at the holiday mixer, Wednesday, December 9, 6-8pm

Download the Zoom app tonight and create an account at least these 24 hours before the Southern California Book Publicists Meeting (BPSC annual holiday mixer and 26th IRWIN Awards).

Make sure you have internet and the zoom set up to participate. For newcomers to the event, both the zoom ap and the meeting will be free tomorrow night (https://zoom.us/freesignup/)

Here is the meeting ID followed by # to sign up on your phone after you have installed zoom use 824 1072 5577# then enter meeting password 431909. Put all the info near your computer or in a list to use on your phone and you will be set to phone or internet in between 6-8pm.

If lost call Zoom 1-669-900-9128 and follow the prompts with the meeting id and the participant code from the paragraph above. Meanwhile, there will be 12 winners for 2020.

It is a perfect time to remind you to pay dues for the 46th year 2021 of the BPSC under President Bruce Braunstein and mail them to BPSC, Irwin Zucker, 714 Crescent Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, 323-461-3921. AND it never hurts to make friends worldwide please write Irwin Zucker our Promotion in Motion specialist and founder to let us know how far the Internet is letting us reach this year. Write our Founder and President Emeritus at irwinzuckerpr@aol.com so we can map our 2020 outreach through the web and our ability to share this social event that promotes writers, voices, talent, and new mediums to communicate.

You will have to go to the bookpublicists.org website to get the names and the companies…but for creating a bit of tense and suspense , here are the awards by category (join us for the rest):

For the rest, you will have to join us in our holiday fete for publishing fun, stories, costumes and jokes. Twelve winners, wonderful companies, stories of intrepid writers and entrepreneurs, book shepherds, and storytellers, designers, et al.

Celebrate one of the Valley's holiday secrets and while the Lodge is being remodeled and the virus is raging, zoom in and share this moment for all the award winners and for Book Publicists of Southern California acknowledging writers, the craft, the friendships, and the pluck in the privacy and lock down of your own home.

Share this with friends. See you tomorrow. (You can read up on our past winners on the website link Past IRWIN Award Winners for book publicity campaigns (bookpublicists.org)