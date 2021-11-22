Florida Medicare Drug Plans Compared

Florida seniors on Medicare typically have 22 different stand-alone prescription drug plans to compare during Medicare Open Enrollment according to an analysis by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.

"Nine different insurance companies offer plans with costs varying significantly," states Jesse Slome, director of the Association. "A Florida senior could pay as little as $7.70 a month to as much as $174.30-per-month and that's just the plan premium cost."

Medicare Open Enrollment ends December 7 according to the Association director. "Those with stand-alone Medicare Part D drug coverage have only a few days left to compare their current coverage and switch to a better plan," Slome notes.

"The plan's monthly premium is just one factor to look at," Slome advises. "Plans can change how they will cover drugs you currently take in 2022. You may find far better coverage saving hundreds of dollars next year."

Open Enrollment is a good time to check your plan's Star Rating. Medicare does in-depth surveys and awards each plan a rating from 1 to 5 stars. According to the Association only two Florida plans scored a 4 star rating based on multiple factors judged by Medicare.

The Association makes available on online tool that can compare 2022 Florida Medicare drug plan costs. "It's free and easy to use and doesn't require that you enter any personal information," Slome explains.

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance supports insurance professionals and organizes the national Medicare Insurance Sales Summit. In addition, AAMSI hosts the national online directory giving consumers free access to find local Medicare insurance agents. For more information visit the organization's website at www.medicaresupp.org.

Jesse Slome is director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. He also directs the American Association for Critical Illness Insurance and the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. To find local Medicare insurance agents utilize the organization's free online directory.