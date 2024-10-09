Florida Hurricane: Water Rescue Expert Offers Life-Saving Flood Tips

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Hurricane Flood Risks: Water Rescue Expert Gerry Dworkin Available for Immediate Commentary

KENNEBUNKPORT, ME, [October 9, 2024] — As Florida braces for the arrival of a powerful hurricane, internationally renowned water rescue expert Gerry Dworkin is available to provide urgent, life-saving insights and commentary on flood risks and safety measures. With over 40 years of experience in water rescue, Dworkin is prepared to share critical information about the often-overlooked dangers of flooding, particularly vehicular water accidents, which account for nearly half of all flash flood fatalities.

"When water crosses a road, drivers are often unaware of its depth or the condition of the road beneath it," Dworkin warns. "That's why the message is clear: 'TURN AROUND - DON'T DROWN.' Even small amounts of water can become deadly."

Key points Dworkin can cover include:

Why just 6 inches of fast-moving water can knock an adult off their feet and how 12 inches can sweep away a small car.

The narrow 30-second window for escaping a submerged vehicle in floodwaters.

Essential life-saving strategies for surviving flash floods during a hurricane.

The risks posed by fast-rising waters in urban and rural areas.

Drawing on his vast experience training first responders, including firefighters, police, and military personnel, Dworkin can also address:

How flash floods unfold and the specific risks they pose during hurricanes.

Survival techniques for vehicle submersion and rapid flooding situations.

Common myths about flood safety that put people at greater risk.

The limitations of emergency response during extreme flooding events.

About Gerry Dworkin



Gerry Dworkin is a leading authority in water rescue, vehicle submersion, and swiftwater survival techniques, with more than 40 years of continuous service. He currently serves as a firefighter and EMT with the Kennebunkport Fire Department and Kennebunkport EMS in Maine. Through his company, Lifesaving Resources, Dworkin has trained thousands of first responders worldwide and has worked with the American Red Cross to develop Aquatics Safety and First Aid programs, certifying over 30,000 individuals annually. For more information, visit his full bio here.

For interviews or expert commentary, please contact:

Gerry Dworkin



P.O. Box 3006 (3 Mills Rd.)



Kennebunkport, ME 04046



Phone: (207) 967-8614



Email: gerald@lifesaving.com



Website: www.lifesaving.com